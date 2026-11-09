Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated an overbridge and various civic projects in Ahmedabad. He also led a high-level security meeting with state officials to address law, order, and safety measures ahead of the festive season.

Amit Shah Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects in Ahmedabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed overbridge on the ISKCON-Sanand stretch of the National Highway in Ahmedabad. Later in the day, Amit Shah will inaugurate the Knowledge Hub Centre built by AMC in collaboration with Shreenath Foundation, a newly constructed Urban Health Centre by AMC, houses of Ramapir No Tekro rehabilitated by AMC and other projects of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

High-Level Security Review Meeting

On November 7, Union Minister Amit Shah conducted a comprehensive review of sensitive matters, including law and order and public safety, during a high-level meeting held in Ahmedabad ahead of the Diwali celebrations. According to the Gujarat CMO, the meeting was held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. Senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the State Home Department, and various security agencies also participated and deliberated on matters concerning security arrangements.

Key Policy Discussions

Union Home Minister held discussions with senior officials and provided necessary guidance on a wide range of subjects, including law and order, cybercrime, police modernisation, border and coastal security, narcotics substance control, disaster management, forensic affairs, counter-terrorism, inter-state cooperation, the criminal justice system, the CAA, the Census, the Agniveer scheme, prison administration, and special courts.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs presented an overview of various issues, the prevailing situation in the state, and operational performance concerning law and order. Shah offered necessary suggestions and directives to the State Government on key issues, including the drought situation in the state, farmers' concerns, the situation in border districts, and encroachments.

Discussions also covered the NTDFAC, the status of the 'District Police Module', data on the duration of stay of foreign nationals, the status of the use of the 'Foreigners Identification Portal' in the state, district-wise citizenship data (under the CAA), extradition arrangements for fugitives, and the PSARA portal. The meeting also reviewed the state's current status and progress in implementing measures across these areas.

To achieve the goal of a 'drug-free India' by 2029, the Union Home Minister directed that a strict approach be adopted to control narcotics and intoxicating substances in the state. (ANI)