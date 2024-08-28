Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: PM Modi applauds scheme's success in opening 53 crore bank accounts

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (August 28) commemorated the tenth anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), a flagship initiative aimed at boosting financial inclusion across India. Launched in 2014 by the NDA government, the scheme was designed to integrate millions of Indians into the formal financial system by providing access to essential financial services.

    As of August 14, 2024, the PMJDY has benefited over 53.1 crore individuals, with total deposits exceeding Rs 2.3 lakh crore. Notably, nearly 30 crore of these beneficiaries are women, highlighting the scheme's impact on empowering women and marginalized communities.

    In a celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi lauded the scheme's success, stating, "Today, we mark a momentous occasion— #10YearsOfJanDhan. Jan Dhan Yojana has been paramount in boosting financial inclusion and giving dignity to crores of people, especially women, youth, and the marginalized communities."

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman echoed the sentiment, congratulating the scheme's beneficiaries and acknowledging the efforts of those who contributed to its success.

    Key features of the PMJDY scheme:

    Account holders are not required to maintain any minimum balance, making financial services accessible to all.

    Accounts under PMJDY earn interest on the deposited amount.

    Beneficiaries receive a Rupay Debit Card, facilitating transactions and purchases.

    The scheme offers an accident insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh, which was enhanced to Rs 2 lakh for new accounts opened after August 28, 2018.

    Eligible account holders can access an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.

    PMJDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) scheme.

