Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde lauded the Union Budget for its focus on youth employment, women empowerment, and infra. PM Modi hailed it as a 'strong foundation' for Viksit Bharat 2047, highlighting high CapEx and controlled fiscal deficit.

Shiv Sena MP Hails Budget's Inclusivity

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Sunday hailed the Union Budget, saying it reflects the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and focuses on youth employment, women empowerment, infrastructure development and sports, while also reducing the fiscal deficit.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Shinde said, "This budget belongs to everyone and fulfils the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. It addresses youth employment, women's empowerment, infrastructure development, and sports. The fiscal deficit has also come down in this budget."

PM Modi: A 'Strong Foundation' for Viksit Bharat

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today rose in the Lok Sabha to present the Union Budget. She presented her ninth consecutive Budget. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a "strong foundation" for India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047, saying it would provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which the country is riding.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "This Budget is a strong foundation for the flight to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This Budget will provide fresh energy and speed to the 'reform express' on which India is riding today. The path-breaking reforms provide an open sky to the courageous, talented youth of India. Our effort has been to continuously strengthen skill, scale, and sustainability."

Focus on Citizen Empowerment

PM Modi emphasised that citizens are the greatest asset and that the government has made unprecedented investments to enhance their capabilities. "A country's greatest asset is its citizens. In recent years, our government has made unprecedented investments in enhancing the capabilities of our citizens," he said.

Fiscal and Economic Strategy

Highlighting the fiscal and economic strategy, the Prime Minister added, "This is one such unique budget which has a focus on bringing down fiscal deficit, on bringing inflation under control and with this, the budget also has the combination of high CapEx and high growth."

Strengthening Infrastructure

Highlighting the need to strengthen infrastructure and several major initiatives, PM Modi further added that the construction of high-speed rail corridors and a special focus on the growth of tier 2 and tier 3 cities, would develop the states. (ANI)