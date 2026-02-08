SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Union Budget, alleging it was designed to benefit multinational companies. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Tripura CM Manik Saha defended the budget, highlighting its long-term vision and focus on all sectors.

Budget benefits multinational firms, not India: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday criticised the Union government, alleging that the Union Budget has been designed to benefit multinational companies rather than the people of India.

Addressing the media, Akhilesh Yadav said that while the government speaks about Digital India and a developed India, it has effectively prepared a budget for the benefit of just five per cent of multinational companies. He alleged that the budget supports the United States and promotes business interests in Europe, questioning whether the government is preparing budgets for other countries instead of focusing on India's needs.

"When you (the government) talk about digital India and a developed India, you have made the entire budget of India for 5% of multinational companies. You have developed a budget to support the US and promote business in Europe. Are you making a budget for other countries?... All day, you talk about making in India and digital infrastructure. After that, which system have you put in place, and which companies has the election commission hired? Who is mapping it, who is unmapping it, and who is actually helping their back office? Someone is working in the BJP's back office. Form 7 is coming because of that. That is why we are demanding that filling in Form 7 be suspended", Akhilesh Yadav told the media.

The SP chief further alleged that certain forces are working from the BJP's back office and claimed this is why Form 7 notices are being issued.

Union Minister defends budget's long-term vision

Earlier, Union Minister of the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Saturday emphasised that discussions about the Union Budget 2026-27 with social media influencers for explaining that the budget is designed for the far future of 25 years, not just the next year, highlighting the tax-free cancer medicines and rise of startups.

Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Across the country, press conferences are being done about the 2026-27 Budget for the country that has been brought under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Discussions are underway with social media influencers, and opinions are being collected. It is being explained to them that this Budget might be for 2026-27, but this has plans for the next 25 years as far as the economy is concerned."

Tripura CM praises budget's focus on development

Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that this year's Union Budget has placed importance on development across all sectors, including education, health, defence, and infrastructure. He said the budget 2026 reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thinking and that everyone has many responsibilities. Therefore, every individual must fulfil their respective responsibilities with dedication.

The Chief Minister said the budget's main purpose is to outline the country's income and expenditure and identify priority sectors."The budget determines the direction of development in various sectors such as infrastructure and health. Financial allocations are made for important matters. About 15 per cent of the budget has been allocated to the defence sector this year," said Saha.

Focus on youth, farmers, poor, and women

The Chief Minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about four classes youth, farmers, the poor, and women. If these four classes are developed, there will be no need for casteism in society.

"Keeping these four classes in mind, various provisions have been made in this year's budget. With a focus on youth employment, the budget has mentioned 3.5 crore jobs. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana aims to implement this programme. This budget has given importance to the overall welfare of farmers. Emphasis has been placed on ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce. Special importance has also been given to infrastructure development in the agricultural sector," said Saha.

Bharatiya Janata Party State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, former MP Rebati Tripura, Yuva Morcha President and MLA Sushanta Deb, and others were also present at the event. (ANI)