Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, calling it an embodiment of PM Modi's 'Sabka Saath' mantra. FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget focuses on 'Yuvashakti' and proposes 7 high-speed rail corridors and eco-tourism.

CM Sai Hails Budget as Embodiment of 'Sabka Saath'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday praised the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas." He added that the budget will bring significant benefits to both the country and Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media in Raipur, CM Sai said, "The budget for the year 2026-27 is a budget that embodies the Prime Minister's core mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas'. This will greatly benefit both the country and Chhattisgarh."

Budget Focuses on 'Yuvashakti', Infrastructure Push

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget. Asserting that the Union Budget 2026-27 is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas," Sitharaman proposed seven high-speed rail corridors, new dedicated freight corridors, and the operationalisation of 20 national waterways over the next five years as part of the Union Budget.

Seven High-Speed Rail Corridors Proposed

The Union Budget has outlined a major push for environmentally sustainable passenger transport, proposing the development of seven high-speed rail corridors across key urban and economic centres. These corridors will act as growth connectors, cutting travel time, reducing emissions, and supporting regional development. The proposed routes include Mumbai-Pune, Pune-Hyderabad, Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai, Chennai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Varanasi, and Varanasi-Siliguri. Together, they will link India's financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility.

"In order to promote environmentally sustainable passenger systems, we will develop seven high-speed rail corridors between cities as growth connectors, namely Mumbai to Pune, Pune to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. Delhi to Varanasi, Varanasi to Siliguri," the FM said.

Eco-Tourism and Nature Travel Boost

The Budget also highlighted eco-tourism and nature-based travel. The Finance Minister said, "India has the potential and opportunity to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience." The government will develop sustainable mountain trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, as well as in Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats.