DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan stated it's 'natural' for VK Sasikala's new party to draw members from the AIADMK. Sasikala launched the All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, vowing to follow the path of MGR and Jayalalithaa.

DMK Weighs In on Sasikala's New Party

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday commented on the newly launched political party of expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, claiming that it is "quite natural" that she can pull people from Edapaddi 's-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He added that the DMK's performance is appreciated, benefiting every household in Tamil Nadu. "I don't know, because Edappadi is not a leader. Maybe she can pull people from Edappadi's AIADMK. That is quite natural, since Edappadi has joined with the BJP. But the DMK relies on its performance, which is appreciated by the people. Every household in Tamil Nadu has benefited from its projects," Elangovan told ANI.

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Sasikala Launches New Political Outfit

Sasikala officially announced the formation of her new party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, on Thursday. The party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry under the Coconut Grove symbol.

During the announcement at her residence in Chennai, Sasikala recalled the legacy of MG Ramachandran (MGR), the founder of AIADMK, noting that he had started the party to serve the people and oppose the DMK. "Always a single tree will not become a farm. We have come as a farm with our party cadres and people," Sasikala said, drawing a parallel with MGR's approach of joining a party started by a loyal supporter to champion the cause of the poor.

Sasikala, a former AIADMK Acting General Secretary and close aide of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, had been expelled from the party following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case. She criticised her former colleague, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of betraying the party and presiding over its decline.

Party's Mission and Dravidian Legacy

"For the people of Tamil Nadu and our cadres, we are going to launch a new party. A new Dravidian party that will follow the path of Perarignar Anna, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, and Puratchi Thalaivi Amma. It will function as a party for the poor and common people and will uproot enemies and traitors," Sasikala said.

Flag Symbolism

The party's flag, unveiled on Jayalalithaa's 78th birth anniversary, features the colours black, white, and red, along with images of Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa, symbolising the continuity of the Dravidian legacy, Sasikala added. (ANI)