Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami joined the 38th International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh, participating in the Ganga Aarti. He lauded yoga's global reach and detailed the state's 'Yoga Policy 2025' to promote Uttarakhand as a yoga hub.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in the 38th International Yoga Festival organised at Parmarth Niketan in the yoga capital Rishikesh. On this occasion, he welcomed and felicitated yoga practitioners, yoga gurus and distinguished guests who had arrived from across India and abroad to the sacred land of Uttarakhand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that it was a matter of great privilege for him to get the opportunity to participate in such a grand international yoga festival. On the same day, Dhami participated in the Ganga Aarti during the ongoing Yoga Festival. He also stated that taking part in the divine Ganga Aarti and offering oblations in the sacred yajna organised for the welfare of the world was an extremely fortunate moment for him.

CM Dhami on Yoga's Universal Appeal

The Chief Minister said that yoga is an ancient and great discipline that originated from the sacred land of India, and today millions of people across the world have made it a part of their lives. He emphasised that yoga is not merely a physical exercise, but a universal science that establishes balance between the mind, body and soul, providing inner peace. He further said that at a time when the world is struggling with stress, depression and lifestyle-related diseases, yoga is emerging as a natural healing system that provides spiritual peace and balance. Through yogasanas and pranayama, the body and mind can be relieved from stress while also improving immunity and concentration.

The CM added that yoga has transcended the boundaries of caste, language, religion and geography and has united humanity while spreading the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" across the globe. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed celebrating June 21 as International Day of Yoga at the United Nations, as a result of which yoga is now widely practised in more than 180 countries around the world.

Uttarakhand's Push to Become a Global Yoga Hub

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also a land of yoga and spirituality. The state's natural beauty and pure environment make it an ideal destination for yoga practice. With this vision, the state government has implemented the country's first "Yoga Policy 2025" to develop Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga.

'Yoga Policy 2025' and AYUSH Initiatives

He informed that a subsidy of up to ₹20 lakh has been provisioned for developing yoga and meditation centres, while grants of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided for research activities. Additionally, five new yoga hubs are being established, and yoga services are being ensured at all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres. The Chief Minister said that AYUSH Wellness Centres and naturopathy centres are also being continuously promoted. More than 300 Ayushman Arogya Centres are currently operating in the state, and AYUSH hospitals with capacities of 50 and 10 beds are being established in every district. Expert AYUSH consultations are also being provided through the e-Sanjeevani portal.

He further said that through the 'Uttarakhand AYUSH Policy', the state is promoting medicine manufacturing, wellness, education, research and the cultivation of medicinal plants. In addition, a budget provision of ₹10 crore has been made for establishing one Spiritual Economic Zone each in the Garhwal and Kumaon divisions.

Festival to Inspire Peace and Harmony

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that renowned yoga gurus from India and abroad are sharing their knowledge and experiences during the festival. Various sessions on Hatha Yoga, Raja Yoga, Karma Yoga and Bhakti Yoga, along with meditation, pranayama and naturopathy, are being organised during the event.

He added that Parmarth Niketan has been connecting the world with Indian culture, yoga and spirituality for the past 80 years. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that in the present global circumstances, this festival will play a significant role in inspiring humanity towards peace and harmony through yoga, pranayama and spirituality.

The event was attended by Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, renowned singer Kailash Kher, yoga gurus, yoga trainers and tourists from various countries. (ANI)