In the Union Budget 2026-27, FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda, upgrades to AYUSH facilities, and the launch of the 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme' to boost the textile sector and traditional medicine.

Boost for Ayurveda and Traditional Medicine

Three New All India Institutes of Ayurveda

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced three new All India Institute of Ayurveda in line with the objective of meeting global demand for Ayurvedic medicine.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Presenting the Union Budget 2026-27 in Parliament, the Finance Minister said that Ayurveda has gained global acceptance post-COVID-19. She said, "Ancient Indian Yoga, already respected in all parts of the world, was given a mass global recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took it to the UN. Post COVID, Ayurveda gained a similar acceptance and recognition. Exporting quality Ayurveda products helps farmers to grow the herbs and those who process the products. To meet growing global demand, a few more steps are being taken. I propose three new All India Institutes for Ayurveda."

All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi was established as a Centre of Excellence for Ayurveda Tertiary Health Care.

Upgrades for AYUSH and WHO GTMC

FM Sitharaman also proposed to upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar. "To upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and drug testing labs for higher standards and make available more skilled personnel. Three, upgrade the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar," she added.

The WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) was formed as a Centre of global wellness; bolster evidence-based research, training and awareness for Traditional Medicine. It serves as a key knowledge hub for evidence-based traditional, Complementary and Integrative Medicine (TCIM) on a global scale. This is the first and only global outpost Centre (Office) for traditional medicine across the world, the AYUSH ministry said.

Reforms in Textile Sector

Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme Announced

Union Finance Minister also asserted that the government focuses on bringing reforms in the textile industry sector and announced the launch of the 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme'.

Sitharaman mentioned that the main purpose of the 'Mahatma Gandhi Handloom Scheme' is to strengthen the khadi, handloom, and handicraft sectors. "I propose to set up mega textile parks in challenge mode. I propose to launch the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen Khadi and handloom," Sitharaman said.

The initiative also aims to provide global market linkages and branding support, while streamlining training, skilling, and production quality. It is expected to benefit weavers, village industries, the One District One Product (ODOP) programme, and rural youth.

FM Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the record ninth time.