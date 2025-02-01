Union Budget 2025: President Murmu offers 'dahi-cheeni' to FM Sitharaman ahead of presentation (WATCH)

Ahead of the Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman and MoS Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During their meeting, President Murmu wished the Finance Minister good luck with 'dahi-chini', a customary gesture.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday offered 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar), as it is considered auspicious, to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting her eighth Union Budget. This customary gesture for good luck was done during the Finance Minister's visit to President Murmu at Rashtrapti Bhavan.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary was also present on the occasion. The Finance Minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President.

Subsequently, the Finance Minister arrived at Parliament, from where she will leave for the Cabinet meeting where the Budget will be ratified prior to its presentation in Parliament. Nirmala Sitharaman will present her record eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday at 11 am in Lok Sabha. The Budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday, projected India's economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26. The survey, tabled a day before the Union Budget, highlights the country's strong economic fundamentals supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

