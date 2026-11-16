An unidentified terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities recovered a weapon at the site, and the identification process is ongoing following a joint cordon and search operation.

Unidentified Terrorist Killed During Encounter in Kulgam District

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Laroo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said. Security forces have recovered the body of the slain terrorist along with a weapon from the encounter site.

"One body, along with a weapon, has been retrieved. Confirmation will be made only after identification by the family," a Jammu and Kashmir Police official said. The encounter broke out on Monday after a joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. As the forces approached the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, triggering a fierce gunfight.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had confirmed the engagement in a post on X, stating that the entire area had been cordoned off and a joint operation was underway. On Sunday, a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by joint security forces near Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Sujit Kumar were present at the spot to oversee the operation. This operation comes after three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on security personnel deployed at a naka in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on November 11. (ANI)