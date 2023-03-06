Umesh Pal murder case: Accused Vijay killed in latest UP encounter

In a massive development, another encounter broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj area in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. The accused named Vijay Kumar alias Usman Chowdhary was killed early morning on Monday in an encounter with UP Police.

Vijay alias Usman Chowdhary, an accused in the murder of Umesh Pal, was killed in a police shootout early on Monday in Prayagraj's Kaundhiyara. According to reports, Usman Chowdhary opened fire first during the firefight involving Umesh Pal on February 24. He was the one who allegedly opened the first shot at Umesh Pal and the constable.

An encounter broke out between the police and the accused Vijay alias Usman in the Kaundhiyara police station area, said Ramit Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj.

Arbaz, another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with police last Monday, following Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s statement in the UP Assembly that mafia “ko mitti mein mila denge”.

Earlier on February 27, three days after the daylight murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness in the Raju Pal murder case, police gunned down an accused identified as Arbaaz.

This is connected to the killing of Umesh Pal and one of his armed security guards on February 24 in open daytime as they were returning home from court. Umesh had a long-standing feud with former SP MLA Ateeq Ahmad and was a crucial witness in the assassination of former BSP leader Raju Pal.

A case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station on the complaint by Pal's wife against gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu and Gulam and nine others.

In the murder case of Umesh Pal, the UP police have identified Ateeq Ahmad, his two sons, his wife, and close friends as suspects. Following the incident, UP police are keeping an eye on Ateeq Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party official who is presently being held in a Gujarat prison as a culprit in the murder of BSP Legislator Raju Pal.

On March 1, the Prayagraj Police initiated the bulldozer action against the close aides of the accused Ateeq Ahmad and other gang members. The action is being conducted to demolish the houses of murder case accused gang members in presence of Prayagraj police and Rapid Action Force.

