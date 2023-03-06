Delhi's Ashram flyover to reopen after 2 months today, only selected vehicles allowed

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, is scheduled to reopen the Ashram overpass on March 6 following months of expansion work. The eagerly anticipated unveiling of the Ashram flyover, which was originally scheduled to debut on February 28, will take place on Monday.

After nearly two months of closure due to building, the Ashram-DND Flyover is finally complete, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will officially open the overpass on Monday for light vehicles. Between Ashram Chowk and DND, the flyover will enable drivers to avoid three traffic lights, facilitating smoother traffic flow.

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday evening requesting commuters using the Barapullah flyover to take the Ashram flyover from 5 pm on Monday to travel from Delhi to Noida.

Heavy vehicles are still not allowed on the carriageways of the Ashram Flyover till further information. Commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan have been advised not to take the Ashram Flyover.

Since January 1, 2023, the Ashram Flyover's two lanes have been blocked because a connecting road is being built to join it to the New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover. People travelling between Delhi and Noida by car had to use the Barapullah overpass because the other flyover was blocked.

South Delhi and Noida in Uttar Pradesh are connected by the 1.5-kilometer-long Ashram overpass. The Ashram Junction is a key crossing point between Faridabad and south and central Delhi.

The junction connects the Ring Road and the Mathura Road (connecting Lajpat Nagar to Sarai Kale Khan as well as the DND flyover). The DND loop to the Ashram junction will no longer be congested for vehicles arriving from and departing from Noida and Ghaziabad in South Delhi.

