The UMEED Central Portal for management of Waqf Properties in India, launched by Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on June 6, officially closed for uploads on December 6 completing its six-month window, as per the UMEED Act, 1995 and the clear directions of the Supreme Court of India.

Final Surge and Property Upload Statistics

According to a statement from the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in the final count, the momentum significantly accelerated as the deadline approached. Many review meetings, training workshops, and high-level interventions even at the Secretary level injected renewed pace into the process, making the upload surge in the last hours.

The Ministry said that 5,17,040 Waqf properties were initiated on the portal; 2,16,905 properties were approved by the designated approvers; 2,13,941 properties have been submitted by makers and remain in the pipeline, and 10,869 properties stood rejected during verification.

Uttar Pradesh Leads in Property Registrations

According to the Waqf progress report by the ministry, properties under the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf board has the highest number of Waqf properties initiated till date, at 86,345. Similarly, the same state board saw the highest number of properties, 10,110 of them, initiated for uploading.

Nationwide Support for Digitalisation Drive

To support this massive national exercise, the Ministry of Minority Affairs conducted continuous workshops and training sessions with State/UT Waqf Boards and Minority Departments. "A two-day Master Trainer Workshop was also conducted in Delhi to equip Waqf Boards and State/UT officials with hands-on training for the uploading process," the ministry said.

Senior technical and administrative teams were deputed across states, and 7 zonal meetings were held nationwide. A dedicated helpline was also set up at the Ministry office for technical support and quick resolution of issues arising during the uploads.

Since the launch of the Portal, Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, has taken more than 20 review meetings, "consistently guiding, motivating, and monitoring States/UTs to ensure timely and accurate uploading of existing Waqf property details."

The ministry's statement said that the conclusion of this phase marks a significant milestone in bringing transparency, efficiency, and unified digital management to Waqf properties across India under the UMEED framework. (ANI)