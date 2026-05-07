Assam Rifles arrested a UKNA cadre in Churachandpur, Manipur, who is the suspected mastermind behind the killing of T Khonomphai village chief Mangthang Haokip last year. The chief was beaten to death by militants.

Troops of the 5 Assam Rifles apprehended a United Kuki National Army (UKNA) cadre in the general area of Churachandpur on Tuesday around 8 pm and handed him over to the district police on Wednesday, officials said. The apprehended individual is suspected to be a mastermind involved in the killing of T Khonomphai village chief in August 2025.

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Details of the Village Chief's Murder

Mangthang Haokip, 50, chief of Khonomphai village, was severely beaten by suspected United Kuki National Army ( UKNA) militants on October 27 last year. He was assaulted with sticks and blunt objects, causing him to sustain severe injuries, and he succumbed while being transported for medical treatment.

The Henglep Headquarter Area Chief Association had condemned the incident and called for action against the perpetrators. (ANI)