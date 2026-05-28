Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Bhupendra Patel launched development projects worth Rs 340 crore in Gandhinagar, aiming to make it India's most developed constituency. Shah also spoke on national security and paid tribute to Veer Savarkar.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for at Sonipur in the Kalol and Gandhinagar North Assembly constituencies. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the event. Before the event, both dignitaries participated in a tree plantation drive.

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The inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for development works under GUDA, Panchayat, and the Roads & Buildings Department were carried out with support from government departments and CSR funds of private institutions. Additionally, railway underbridge projects were also inaugurated and launched.

Gandhinagar's Development Trajectory

On this occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the continuous pace of development across the state under the government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He stated that a series of development initiatives has already commenced with the resolve to make the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency the most developed region in the country.

Development works worth Rs. 340 crore were inaugurated today in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, while projects worth nearly Rs. 1,200 crore have been undertaken over the past 10 days. He said this reflects the intensified efforts of the State and Central Governments to make villages Atmanirbhar, with support from CSR funds from industrial groups.

Vision for 'Atmanirbhar' Villages

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making every village Atmanirbhar and well-equipped with essential facilities, the Union Home Minister said that beyond financial allocations, the government's priority is to ensure holistic development of every village. He stated that quality education, healthcare, sanitation, and clean drinking water facilities have been ensured to enable citizens to lead dignified lives.

Rural libraries have also been established to nurture reading habits among the youth, and these libraries will be integrated with the Gandhinagar library network. Furthermore, a target has been set to ensure that every village in Gandhinagar is equipped with a library, garden, and well-developed recreational spaces by 2029.

Union Home Minister added that the citizens have entrusted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi with leadership in recognition of his development-oriented policies. He added that the 'Gujarat Development Model', introduced during Narendra Modi's tenure as Chief Minister, has now gained nationwide acceptance from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Somnath to Gangasagar.

Focus on National Security and Demographic Change

Speaking about the recent election results in West Bengal, he stated that fencing work along the Bangladesh border is progressing rapidly. He said that while infiltration occurred regularly during the previous government's tenure, the current government is firmly committed to identifying and deporting foreign infiltrators in the interest of national security.

He added that detention centres have also been established, and those who voluntarily leave the country will not face legal action, with the government extending necessary assistance to them. Keeping national security at focus, the government is firmly committed to identifying and expelling infiltrators from the country.

In this regard, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a decision has been taken to constitute a 'Demographic Change Commission' to investigate artificial demographic changes occurring in the country and submit its report within a year. He asserted that stringent laws may also be enacted if required, based on the Commission's recommendations.

Tribute to Veer Savarkar

Paying tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, he said that Savarkar was such a great patriot that every child in the country respectfully knows him as 'Veer Savarkar'. During the freedom movement, he was sentenced to two life imprisonments.

He noted that Savarkar, who wrote poems with his blood on the walls of the Cellular Jail and described the 1857 uprising as the 'War of Independence', also spearheaded transformative social reforms, including the eradication of untouchability and the establishment of the Patit Pavan Mandir for Dalits. Concluding his address, he once again reiterated the resolve to make the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency the most developed constituency in the country and urged all citizens to actively join this journey of development.

CM Patel on Gandhinagar's Development

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stated that under the guidance of Union Home Minister, inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies for various development works worth Rs. 340 crore were performed today in Gandhinagar North and Kalol talukas with the resolve to make the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency the most developed region in the country. On the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, the foundation stone for the Sonipur Lake project was also laid during the event Various projects aimed at enhancing the welfare of rural citizens were dedicated to the public.

Just 10 days ago, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister had approved development works worth Rs. 620 crore, and today's initiatives mark yet another significant gift for the citizens of Gandhinagar district. Expressing a firm resolve to plant 1 crore trees in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for environmental conservation and to ensure clean air and water for future generations, CM stated that, with a focus on digital and cultural literacy, plans have been made to establish libraries in 20 villages with the support of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the district administration, CSR funds, and donors.

As part of this initiative, advanced reading libraries named after renowned literary figures Kavi Narmad, Adyakavi Dalpatram, and Govardhanram Tripathi were inaugurated today in three villages. CM stated that a budgetary provision of Rs. 100 crore has been made for the construction of the country's largest and most modern 'Namo Central Library' in Gandhinagar, while 135 new taluka libraries have been approved across Gujarat over the past two years.

He also expressed confidence that the new health sub-centre in Jalund village would ensure accessible healthcare services for local mothers and women at their doorsteps. CM further stated that the objective of the double-engine government is not merely to create physical infrastructure, but to enhance the 'Ease of Living' in rural areas and realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047.

Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, in her welcome address, presented an overview and statistical details of the various developmental works being undertaken by the State Government and welcomed all dignitaries and attendees. The event was attended by Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, District Panchayat President Rajesh Patel, District Collector Ravindra Khatale, District Development Officer B. J. Patel, the Sarpanch of Sonipur village, office bearers, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)