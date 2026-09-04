A viral video captured two mice appearing to fight at the Oxford Circus Underground station in London, amusing commuters. The clip sparked widespread online discussion, with many users humorously comparing the tiny London rodents to their larger New York City counterparts.

London commuters were treated to an unexpectedly entertaining scene when two tiny mice appeared to square off on the floor of Oxford Circus Underground station. The rodents can be seen standing on their hind legs and delivering what appear to be little punches to each other in a video that has gone viral. Passengers were immediately drawn to the strange meeting and watched the small-scale confrontation take place.

Although the precise time the video was shot is unknown, it was posted on August 29. The video was uploaded with the remark, "Fight fight fight [in the] London Underground," followed by "But how cute!"

The reason behind the animals’ apparent argument is unclear. Something on the floor appears to have attracted their attention, leading to speculation that the mice may have been competing over food. In just four days, the peculiar video received over 120,000 likes on the internet.

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Social Media Reacts

Many viewers thought the picture amusing rather than terrified by the rodents. "Tube rats throwing hands while everyone's just trying to get home is peak London energy," one user said, encapsulating the moment's very British character. Others swiftly used the video to draw comparisons between rats in the tube systems of New York and London.

One user joked, “NYC subway rats would have slashed or shot both of those mice and then tried to bag one of the London shawtys.” Another commenter was even more direct: “A New York subway rat would kick both their asses.” The size difference between rodents commonly associated with the two cities became another running joke in the comments. One person wrote, “They are rats but you’ve mistaken them For mice because they aren’t the size of cats like they are in America.”