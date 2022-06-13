Don't advertise online betting platforms: I&B ministry tells media

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to print, electronic and digital media against publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has issued an advisory to print, electronic and digital media against publishing advertisements of online betting platforms.

The advisory, issued on Monday, said: "Betting and gambling is illegal in most parts of the country, and concerns have been expressed that advertisements of online betting promote an activity which is otherwise largely prohibited and poses a significant financial and socio-economic risk for the consumers, especially youth and children. regard to the advertisement of Online Betting Platforms."

Also Read: National Herald Case Explained: Why are Gandhis under scanner?

Further, the I&B ministry advisory states that advertisements of online betting are misleading, and "do not appear to be in strict conformity with the Consumer Protection Act 2019, Advertising Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, and advertisement norms under the Norms of Journalistic Conduct laid down by the Press Council of India under the Press Council Act, 1978, a reference to which has also been made in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021."

The government advisory was necessitated after the ministry observed that a number of advertisements of online betting websites and platforms were showing up in print, electronic, social and online media.

Following this, citing the larger public interest involved, the I&B ministry has now advised the print and electronic media to refrain from posting advertisements about online betting platforms.

Online and social media, including the online advertisement intermediaries and publishers, have also been advised against displaying such advertisements in the country or targeting such advertisements toward the local audience.

Also Read: Gun menace: Jain spiritual leader shares mantra with US President Joe Biden

Also Read: McDonald's reopens in Russia as 'Vkusno i tochka'