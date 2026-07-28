The Ujjain administration is gearing up for the Sawan month at Mahakaleshwar Temple, anticipating two crore devotees. Preparations include new darshan routes, enhanced pilgrim facilities, and a robust security plan with 1,500 police personnel.

Preparations for Sawan Month

The Ujjain district administration has intensified preparations at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the commencement of Shravan or Sawan month and is making all necessary arrangements to ensure smooth 'darshan' by pilgrims.

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee Administrator and Additional Collector, Pratham Kaushik, estimated that around two crore devotees would visit the temple during the month and arrangements were being ensured for peaceful worship in view of an anticipated surge in the number of pilgrims. "Sawan is a very sacred month for all devotees of Baba Mahakal, and a large number of devotees visit the temple during this period. This year, we are expecting around two crore devotees.

Enhanced Pilgrim Facilities and Routes

Throughout the Sawan month, the Triveni Museum route has been designated as the main darshan route. In addition, separate quick darshan routes have been created from Harsiddhi Square and Gate No. 1," Kaushik told ANI. He said facilities including drinking water, toilets, ticket counters and shoe stands have been arranged along all designated routes for devotees. Signboards have also been installed across approach roads to help pilgrims reach the temple without difficulty.

The administration has designated Karkaraj Parking as the main parking facility, while Char Dham Parking and Kartik Mela Ground have also been earmarked for visitors arriving by vehicle, the officer said.

Temple Beautification and Decoration

He said that there was extensive cleaning as well as beautification of the temple premises. "The sanctum sanctorum, the Nandi Hall and the Rudra Yantra have all been cleaned. The entire temple complex will be decorated, and the temple spire will be illuminated. On the days of the traditional processions (Mahakal Sawari), the temple will have a grand festive atmosphere throughout the Sawan month," he said.

Comprehensive Security Measures

Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma said comprehensive security arrangements have been put in place for the Sawan festivities and the weekly Mahakal processions. "With the holy month of Sawan set to begin and the traditional Mahakal Sawari scheduled to take place during this period, we have been conducting continuous inspections. The civic and development works being carried out by the Municipal Corporation and Ujjain Development Authority are being regularly monitored. Around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed for security, while more than 200 CCTV cameras have already been installed. A trial run of the surveillance system will also be conducted," Sharma said.

The SP said the police would deploy a larger number of drones than those used during Maha Shivaratri and New Year celebrations to strengthen surveillance and train personnel for the upcoming Simhastha 2028.

"Around 400 police personnel have been brought from various districts of the state. They will remain deployed throughout the Sawan month so they can gain experience in managing large gatherings and be trained for future major events, including Simhastha 2028," he added.

Sawan Month Schedule

This year, the holy month of Sawan will begin on July 30 and will conclude on August 28. (ANI)