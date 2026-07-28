YSRCP leaders Perni Nani and Putta Shivashankar demanded Education Minister Nara Lokesh's resignation and a CBI probe into the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment, alleging widespread irregularities and challenging Lokesh to a public debate on the issue.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) and YSRCP state official spokesperson Putta Shivashankar on Monday intensified the party's attack on the coalition government in the state over the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment, demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a comprehensive CBI investigation into the entire recruitment process.

Addressing separate press conferences, they asserted that the YSRCP was fully prepared for a public debate on the Mega DSC issue and challenged Lokesh to announce the date, time and venue. Venkatramaiah said that if Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu chose to participate, YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would represent the party, and if Lokesh attended, he himself was ready for the debate.

Allegations of Widespread Irregularities

The leaders claimed that the "Mega DSC recruitment was riddled with irregularities at every stage, questioning why the government failed to publish District Selection Committee merit lists, why candidates who underwent certificate verification under the 1:1 ratio were denied appointments, and why national-level medal-winning sportspersons were overlooked while jobs were given to candidates who had not written TET or DSC examinations and to those with invalid sports certificates."

They alleged the government changed the Sports Quota rules immediately after the recruitment process and must explain the reason behind those decisions.

Government Accused of Evasion and Diversionary Tactics

They added that YSRCP had been exposing the Mega DSC irregularities for the past two months, with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raising over 100 questions backed by documentary evidence, yet the government had failed to answer even one. Instead of responding with facts, they said, Lokesh was resorting to political rhetoric and diversionary tactics to shield the irregularities.

Statewide Protests by DSC Aspirants

Highlighting the massive participation of unemployed youth and Gen-Z protesters in demonstrations held across Andhra Pradesh, from Uttarandhra to Rayalaseema, the leaders said the movement reflected widespread anger among nearly 3.5 lakh DSC aspirants, the release noted.

They reiterated that if the government had nothing to hide, it should order a CBI or retired judge-led inquiry. Holding Lokesh fully responsible for the Mega DSC recruitment, they demanded that he resign immediately, following which Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should remove him from the Cabinet and order an independent CBI investigation. (ANI)