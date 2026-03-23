A video from Ujjain’s Sandipani Gurukul shows a teacher brutally thrashing a student for sleeping on the wrong bed. The shocking assault sparked outrage, raising questions about student safety and disciplinary methods.

A student at the Sandipani Gurukul in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, was brutally thrashed with a stick for a very small reason: he slept on someone else's bed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, causing a huge public outcry. The incident took place at a residential school run under the Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Vedavidya Pratishthan. The viral video has now started a serious conversation about student safety, disciplinary methods, and accountability in boarding schools.

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Student Faced Brutal Beating

The video, which surfaced last Sunday, shows the school's hostel warden mercilessly beating the student with a stick. However, reports say the incident actually happened on March 15. The student was reportedly punished just for sleeping on another student's cot. The teacher, identified as Dattadas Shevde of the institution's Samaveda Ranayaniya branch, was also the warden. Reports also suggest that the police have since arrested him. In the video, you can clearly see the warden repeatedly hitting the student, who is wincing and crying out in pain.

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Netizens Demand Investigation

This shocking assault happened in front of many other students and teachers. But, nobody stepped in to stop the teacher or intervene in the matter. The video, however, sparked massive outrage among social media users. Many are demanding strict action against the teacher and a proper inspection of how such residential schools are run. People are also raising questions about the harsh disciplinary methods and the safety of students in an institution that operates under the Central Education Ministry. Authorities have announced that they will investigate the matter.

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