Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh penalised absent doctors and staff with a one-day salary cut after a surprise hospital inspection. He ordered corrective measures to improve patient care and announced ongoing repairs for hospital lifts.

Ujjain District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at a major government hospital in Ujjain to review healthcare services and infrastructure. The District Collector ordered the deduction of one day's salary and issued show-cause notices to several doctors and staff members found absent during the surprise inspection.

District Collector Roshan Kumar Singh, while speaking to the reporters, said, "In alignment with the Madhya Pradesh government and the Chief Minister's focus on good governance, a surprise inspection of the District Hospital was conducted today. During this inspection, several doctors and staff members were found to be absent; disciplinary action is currently being initiated against them. One day's salary is being deducted, and show-cause notices are being issued."

Corrective Measures and Lift Repair Underway

"Furthermore, instructions have been issued regarding the necessary corrective measures to further improve the hospital's systems--specifically to ensure that patients receive prompt medical treatment and medication without facing any difficulties. Regarding the long-standing issue concerning the lifts, it is encouraging to note that work is currently underway. Two additional lifts are scheduled to become operational this week, and within the next month to a month and a half, all the lifts in the hospital complex will be fully functional. Work on this is in progress," Roshan Kumar Singh added.

Madhya Pradesh Bolsters State-Wide Health Services

Earlier in February, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that health services in the state are being continuously strengthened to ensure better health outcomes for citizens, according to an official release.

Key Achievements in Health Infrastructure and Programmes

Through coordinated efforts, the state has witnessed extensive expansion of health infrastructure, ensuring the availability of quality, accessible, and modern medical facilities for the general public. With notable progress in medical education, super-speciality services, maternal and child health and public health programmes, Madhya Pradesh is steadily moving toward improved health indicators, he added.

As per the release, significant progress has also been recorded in maternal and child health. The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has declined from 173 to 142, while the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has reduced from 41 to 37. Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana and the Chief Minister's Maternity Assistance Scheme, financial assistance worth thousands of crores of rupees was provided to lakhs of beneficiaries. Successful discharge rates from Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) have also improved, reflecting better management of neonatal care and malnutrition.

Under public health initiatives, Madhya Pradesh emerged as one of the top 5 performing states nationally in the Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Comprehensive screening and treatment facilities have been developed under the Sickle Cell Mission. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 4.43 crore cards have been issued, providing financial security to citizens, with eligible families receiving free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

Critically ill patients are also being provided with rapid access to advanced medical care during emergencies through the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service, which has benefitted over 120 citizens to date. (ANI)