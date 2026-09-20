Union Minister JP Nadda's meeting with Kshatriya Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat has led to the postponement of the 'UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat'. The protest was against reservation policies and new UGC regulations.

Union Minister JP Nadda has said that the proposed 'UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar has been postponed after he met with Kshatriya Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat and his delegation. This comes hours before the proposed gathering was supposed to take place.

Protest Postponed After Nadda-Shekhawat Meeting

"Today, at my residence, I held a discussion with Raj Shekhawat (National President, Kshatriya Karni Sena), the founder of the UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat Committee, and his delegation," Nadda said on X.

The delegation included Shubhanshu Singh Rajput, National President, Samriddh Sanatan Sangh; RK Singh, IT Cell President, All India Kshatriya Mahasabha; Advocate Sangeeta Singh, National President (Women's Wing), Kshatriya Karni Sena; and Advocate Himanshu Sharma, Legal Advisor, Savarna Mahapanchayat Committee. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh was also present.

"In this meeting, the issues raised by them were discussed in a cordial atmosphere, and the government will give due consideration to their demands," Nadda said. "We will hold another meeting with them in the coming three weeks."

Demonstration Against Reservation, UGC Rules

The proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar was aimed at raising concerns over reservation policies and the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday had declined to urgently list a plea filed by Kshatriya Karni Sena challenging the Delhi Police’s decision to deny permission for a proposed protest against reservation policies and the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations at Jantar Mantar on September 20.

In an X post, Shekhawat had earlier called upon "all citizens of the general category" to join the UGC Rollback Savarna Mahapanchayat, stating that the "objective is to firmly present our case before the government. Therefore, all comrades coming from across the country, stay prepared, respect each other, and follow all rules set by the administration."

(ANI)