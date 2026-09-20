Amritsar Police said ASI Harjit Singh's murder was masterminded by a Pakistan-based handler who lured the accused with money. One accused was killed in an encounter while another escaped. The handler had asked for the murder to be filmed as proof.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the murder of ASI Harjit Singh was orchestrated by a "man from Pakistan" operating from abroad, who lured the accused with money and promises of a role in the narcotics trade. One of the accused was killed in an encounter with the police at a checkpoint on Thanda Road, while a second escaped, police said.

Pakistan Handler Lured Accused

"It was the man from Pakistan, operating from abroad, who lured them in; he promised them money and pledged to involve them in the narcotics trade. He essentially demanded proof of their loyalty to ensure they remained under his control and pressure," Gill told reporters.

He said the handler assigned them the task of targeting a lone police officer, killing him and recording a video. "They filmed Harjit Singh as he lay fallen and forwarded the footage to that site. Once their mobile phones undergo forensic analysis, that video will be retrieved. We will also establish a concrete link using their location coordinates and present a watertight case in court," he said.

Accused Killed in Encounter

"We had been working very seriously on the case involving the murder of ASI Harjeet Singh on the 18. We had set up checkpoints across the city, including one on Thanda Road. Upon getting credible information, we had issued a 'red alert'," Gill said.

Describing the circumstances which led to the death of an accused, he said, "When we signalled the suspect to stop at the checkpoint on Thanda Road, he opened fire. He fired four rounds, and we fired six rounds in self-defence. He was hit by one of our shots. We immediately rushed him to the hospital for first aid, but he passed away on the way; doctors declared him 'brought dead.'"

"Another suspect who was with him managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness. We are actively chasing him, and our teams are on his trail; we will apprehend him very soon," Gill added.

Ex-Gratia Announced, Political Reactions Follow

The visit comes after ASI Singh, on patrol duty, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in the Hakima police station area of Amritsar. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh's bereaved family.

The ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore will be given by the government to the fallen officer's family along with an additional insurance payout of Rs 1 crore. DGP Gaurav Yadav visited the spot and said "The accused will be brought to justice."

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh also expressed grief over the incident and raised serious questions regarding the law-and-order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)