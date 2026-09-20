Condemning the suicide bomb attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called terrorism the 'greatest challenge' and urged India and Pakistan to resume dialogue to restore peace in both nations.

J-K National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday condemned the suicide bomb attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, describing terrorism as the “greatest challenge” facing the world and calling for India and Pakistan to return to dialogue to restore peace.

“It is regrettable that the scourge of terrorism persists across the world. Terrorism remains the greatest challenge facing the world today,” Abdullah said while reacting to the attack. He expressed hope that a solution would be found to the continuing threat of terrorism and that the two neighbouring countries would eventually resume dialogue. “We hope a solution will be found and that India and Pakistan will reach a stage where they sit down for dialogue so that peace can once again return to both nations,” Abdullah said.

Details of the Attack

His remarks came after at least 21 people, including 15 police officials, were killed on September 18 when an explosives-laden vehicle detonated near a mosque at Kohat Police Lines, followed by an attack on police facilities, according to Dawn.

Citing officials, Dawn reported that the blast was followed by several attackers entering the compound and moving towards the Counter Terrorism Department and Special Branch buildings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed said a vehicle-borne suicide bomber initially struck the compound's gate. He said at least seven attackers subsequently entered the premises.

A police statement cited by Dawn said security personnel killed six attackers, including the suicide bomber, while a clearance operation was launched against the remaining attackers.

Kohat District Health Officer Dr Nasir Hassan Afridi told Dawn that more than 80 people were injured in the attack, with three in critical condition.

Responsibility and Official Response

The attack was claimed by a terrorist group led by Hafiz Gul Bahadur. The Pakistani state uses the term “Fitna-ul-Khawarij” for terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The police operation continued as security personnel worked to clear the compound.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi sought a detailed report on the incident and described the targeting of civilians as “deeply regrettable and unacceptable”. He also directed authorities to ensure immediate treatment for the injured. (ANI)