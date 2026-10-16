Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised CM Vijay for allegedly covering up the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme's name at the new Periyar Knowledge World in Coimbatore. He accused the CM of 'sticker' politics and questioned the motive behind hiding the scheme's name.

Udhayanidhi Stalin slams 'sticker' politics

Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday criticised Chief Minister Vijay over the alleged covering up of the name of the state's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme at the newly inaugurated Periyar Knowledge World and Science Centre, also known as Periyar Arivulagam, in Coimbatore.

In a post shared on X, Udhayanidhi expressed happiness over the inauguration of the facility, built at a cost of Rs 290 crore under the DMK government's 'Dravidian Model', but alleged that the name of the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme had been covered up at the centre.

"We are delighted that the 'Periyar Knowledge World and Science Centre' (Periyar Arivulagam), built in Coimbatore at a cost of Rs. 290 crore under our 'Dravidian Model' government, is being inaugurated today. We wish for the people of Coimbatore to make the best use of this vast repository of knowledge," he said.

Targeting the state government, Udhayanidhi alleged that those who habitually took credit for schemes introduced by the previous government had now gone a step further by covering up the name of the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

"Those who habitually 'stick their own labels' (take credit) on the schemes of our government have, this time, gone as far as covering up the name 'Naan Mudhalvan' (I am the First/Leader) at the Periyar Knowledge World. In this regime—led by a 'cheap' Chief Minister obsessed with sticking his own labels—what is the reason for not only undermining the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme but also refusing to even accept its name?" he said.

Questioning the alleged move, Udhayanidhi asked, "Does the very word 'Mudhalvan' (First/Leader) remind them only of our party leader? Or, is it that they do not want our students to become 'first' (leaders/top achievers) in their respective fields?"

He further accused the government of cancelling schemes and subsequently reversing its decisions, saying, "Instead of running a 'circus'—by covering up names given by our government, cancelling schemes, and then performing U-turns by 'cancelling the cancellations'—this 'dummy' Chief Minister should focus on governing in the interest of the people."

CM Vijay inaugurates facility, travels to Kerala

Chief Minister Vijay inaugurated Periyar Arivulagam, a library and science centre in Coimbatore, on Friday. The facility includes a digital library and a planetarium. He is also scheduled to launch several government projects.

Vijay is also scheduled to travel to Thrissur in Keralam to attend a Navaratri event following the government programme. A helipad has been established at PRS Grounds on Coimbatore–Avinashi Road for his departure.

Following the event in Thrissur, the Chief Minister will return to Coimbatore before leaving for Chennai.

Security arrangements have been put in place across the route and at the venue ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.