The DMK condemned the arrest of its leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, calling it a false case by the TVK government. The party claims the arrest is political retaliation for his criticism of the ruling dispensation on the Cauvery issue.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday condemned the arrest of its Youth Wing Secretary and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, alleging that the TVK government had registered a false case against him after he criticised the ruling dispensation over the Cauvery issue.

DMK Defends Remarks, Accuses TVK of Filing False Case

In a statement, the DMK alleged that Udhayanidhi had spoken about the Cauvery issue during a protest without naming any individual and questioned the allegations that he had used obscene or double-entendre remarks.

The party claimed that instead of responding to the issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition, the TVK government had resorted to filing a false case against him.

Ruling Party's 'Moral Authority' Questioned

The DMK also alleged that leaders associated with the ruling dispensation had themselves made objectionable remarks in the past and questioned their criticism of Udhayanidhi's speech.

Referring to Chief Minister Vijay's films and public remarks, the party alleged that the ruling party had no moral authority to accuse others of using inappropriate language.

The party further alleged that TVK had not protested on issues such as remarks attributed to BJP leaders on the Mekedatu dam, the arrest of farmers by the Maharashtra Police, or matters relating to the Tamil Thai Vazhthu, but had chosen to organise a protest against Udhayanidhi.

Arrest Aimed to Silence Opposition, Alleges DMK

Claiming that a complaint was filed only a day earlier, the DMK alleged that the government had acted with unusual haste to arrest the Leader of the Opposition.

The party also referred to another case involving allegations against Srivaikuntam MLA Saravanan, alleging that no comparable action had been taken despite accusations made by a complainant.

The DMK further alleged that the arrest was aimed at preventing Udhayanidhi from raising issues concerning the Cauvery dispute during the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.

Protests Erupt as Charges Are Detailed

Asserting that arrests would not weaken the party, the DMK said it had withstood "countless arrests, imprisonment, torture, and repression" and vowed to continue its political struggle against what it described as the "fascist TVK government."

Meanwhile, DMK workers, led by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, staged a protest in Theni on Tuesday condemning the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, over "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha.

The women's wing of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a complaint at the Thanjavur police station yesterday, alleging that Udhayanidhi made a double-entendre remark about actor Trisha Krishnan.

A case was registered against Opposition Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin under nine sections. These include seven sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), one under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, and one under the Information Technology Act. (ANI)