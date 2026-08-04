Gujarat's Health Dept implemented a Monsoon Action Plan, averting a major health emergency post-floods. Proactive steps included shifting 675 pregnant women for safe deliveries, setting up 24x7 control rooms, and deploying rapid response teams.

The Gujarat Government's Health Department responded promptly with planning and timely action following the recent heavy rainfall across the State. According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office, a comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan was implemented across all 34 districts and eight Municipal Corporations before and during the monsoon. As a result, despite widespread flooding and heavy rainfall, no major public health emergency has been reported, and disease outbreaks have remained largely under control.

The Health Department has been conducting regular health check-ups for people staying in relief camps set up for those affected by heavy rainfall. Additionally, 675 pregnant women from flood-affected areas were safely shifted to healthcare facilities in advance, where 272 institutional deliveries were successfully conducted, the press release stated.

Robust Emergency Response System

Round-the-clock (24x7) Health Control Rooms have been set up at the State level, in all 34 districts, and across 8 Municipal Corporations. Rapid Response Teams are operational at the State, district, and taluka levels, while each district has been provided with five additional Emergency Medical Teams, along with dedicated vehicles and staff.

To ensure quick emergency response, 1,496 ambulances under the 108 Emergency Service and 816 PHC/CHC ambulances have been kept on standby. As per the press release, generators and adequate diesel stock have also been arranged at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services.

Widespread Disease Prevention Efforts

To prevent disease outbreaks in rain-affected areas, the Health Department organised 6,868 medical camps, where over 1.74 lakh people were examined and received on-the-spot treatment.

To prevent the spread of diseases after the rains, over 18,000 surveillance teams have been carrying out daily door-to-door visits. They have distributed more than 1.05 crore chlorine tablets and over 10.29 lakh ORS packets.

To ensure safe drinking water, more than 10.52 lakh residual chlorine tests have been conducted, and over 3,061 drinking water pipeline leakages have been repaired on priority, the press release noted.

Ensuring Medical Supplies

To handle any health emergency, all healthcare institutions have been stocked with more than 1.5 crore chlorine tablets, over 60 lakh ORS packets, and 1,38,234 Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) injections. ASV injections have also been made available in 108 ambulances to ensure prompt treatment for snakebite cases during floods.

Targeted Control of Leptospirosis and Vector-Borne Diseases

Following the receding of floodwaters, more than 7.61 lakh high-risk people in 562 villages across Surat, Tapi, Valsad and Navsari districts have been given Doxycycline as chemoprophylaxis to prevent leptospirosis.

Additionally, 497 extra Vector Control Teams have been deployed to carry out anti-larval measures and create public awareness to prevent vector-borne diseases. The press release highlighted that the first round of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) has been completed in 106 high-risk villages, while the second round began on August 1.

To prevent mosquito breeding, larvivorous (Gambusia) fish have been released into 4,998 permanent water bodies to control mosquito larvae.

Ongoing Public Awareness and Preparedness

Moreover, the Health Department, along with ASHA workers and Vector Control Teams, is conducting extensive public awareness campaigns to educate people about preventing monsoon-related diseases.

The State Government's health system remains fully prepared to respond promptly and effectively to any situation.