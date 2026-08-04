Rajya Sabha was adjourned twice amid protests by Opposition parties demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. Mallikarjun Kharge raised concerns over alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and police action on students, accusing the govt of evasion.

Opposition Demands Statement from Govt

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned again for the second time on Tuesday till 2 pm amid protests from Opposition parties against Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the government make a statement on the alleged theft of donations received at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and police action on students during the CJP-led protests.

"Our demand has been that the (Rajya Sabha) Chairman and the (Lok Sabha) Speaker should give permission for discussion in both Houses on the issues of Ram temple issue and action on students. They (the govt) should make a statement and we will discuss on it. Either the Home Minister is scared or he wants to insult the House, this is the reason he is not coming to the House," Kharge told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 12 p.m. on Tuesday amid heavy protests from NDA and Opposition MPs.

Kharge Alleges Govt Complicity, Targets PM Modi

Kharge alleged that the central government has handed over "more than 70 acres of land" to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been present at every significant occasion, from the land worship to the consecration ceremony.

"Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the serious allegations that have come to the fore regarding valuable offerings, cash donations, land purchase, and management. This is a matter of faith for crores of devotees. This trust was formed by the central government, which was announced by Prime Minister Modi himself in the House. Center..." — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 4, 2026

"In such circumstances, the Prime Minister cannot evade responsibility on serious allegations including the theft of offerings. He should tell the House where the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and other investigative agencies are?," Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha

"Those who loot in the name of Lord Ram should apologize to the entire country and stop misleading the nation," he alleged.

Congress MP KC Venugopal took a dig at the BJP-led Central government and told ANI, "The government doesn't want to run the Parliament."

Concerns Over Passing Bills Without Discussion

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshiram President and MP, Chandrashekhar Azad, expressed concern that Bills are being passed "without any discussion" taking place in both Houses of the Parliament, Azad told ANI, "The opposition has certain issues that it wants discussed... I also want the House to function. I had to speak on yesterday's bill, the Supreme Court Constitutional Amendment Bill 2026. I raised this issue yesterday as well, but I couldn't. Bills are being passed without discussion. Many important suggestions and amendments that we want to make are not being made. The biggest reason for this is that the House is not functioning. The government is getting the opportunity... Give the person who wants to speak a chance. You can ask who is willing to speak. Give any opposition party a chance to speak... Future generations will read the history of this country, of Parliament..."

New Taxation Bill to be Introduced

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, according to the revised List of Business issued by the House.

The Bill seeks to further amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.

Sitharaman will move for leave to introduce the legislation and subsequently introduce the Bill in the House.

The Finance Minister will also lay on the Table an explanatory statement, in Hindi and English, outlining the reasons for immediate legislation through the promulgation of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 (No. 2 of 2026).

(ANI)