TN Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 584 apartments in Chennai. He later accused the BJP and AIADMK of 'vote theft' and criticised the Centre for denying metro projects and prioritising Sanskrit funding over Tamil at a book launch event.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated 584 newly constructed apartments, worth Rs 89.70 crore, in Chennai on Friday. The state's Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated these apartment units in two scheme areas, Vembuli Amman Temple and Srinivasapuram Phase-1, at the Vembuli Amman Scheme Area on Harrington Road near Pachaiyappa's College.

Udhayanidhi Stalin attacks BJP, AIADMK

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had accused the BJP and the AIADMK of jointly misleading people and protecting those involved in "vote theft".

Addressing a book release event held at Sir PT Thiyagaraja Hall. In the event, Stalin used a satirical story of "two thieves," likening the AIADMK to the first and the "BJP-led Election Commission" to the second, accusing them of jointly misleading people and protecting those involved in "vote theft."

Slams Centre on multiple fronts

He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising Raja Raja Chola now, saying the Centre had earlier refused Tamil Nadu's request for a statue of the emperor.

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM accused the BJP government of denying metro rail projects to Coimbatore while approving them for smaller cities such as Agra and Kanpur.

Udhayanidhi alleged that the Union Government allotted only Rs 150 crore for Tamil development while granting ₹2,400 crore to Sanskrit, which he termed a "dead language."

'Dravidam 2.0' book launched

The Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin released the book, "Dravidam 2.0 - Why? For What?" written by journalist T.Senthilvel. The first copy was received by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

At the event, Anbil Mahesh said that the State is currently witnessing "Kalaignar 2.0-level good governance" under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. He described author Senthilvel as a committed Dravidian voice and a strong critic of the RSS, adding that his writings expose what he called the BJP's diversion tactics during elections.

Minister criticises previous AIADMK regime

The Minister criticised the former AIADMK regime, stating that the Jayalalithaa administration dismantled the Samacheer Kalvi system, converted the new Secretariat building into a hospital and rented out the Anna Centenary Library for marriage functions. (ANI)