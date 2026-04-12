DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin launched his campaign, framing the election as a 'Delhi vs Tamil Nadu team' fight. He slammed the AIADMK as a 'slave team' and promised welfare schemes including Rs 2,000 for women and 10 lakh new houses.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK Youth Wing Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday kicked off his election campaign in the Mannargudi Assembly constituency of Thiruvarur district, canvassing support for party candidate TRB Rajaa. Speaking during the campaign, he said the election is "between the Delhi team and the Tamil Nadu team", asserting confidence in the ruling DMK's victory under its leadership.

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He described the AIADMK-led NDA alliance as a "slave team", while accusing former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami of failing to stand up for Tamil Nadu's interests, particularly on issues like NEET. "This election is between the Delhi team and the Tamil Nadu team. Our leader is the captain, and we will win. The AIADMK-led NDA alliance is a slave team. The NEET examination was implemented during the AIADMK regime under his leadership. He (Edappadi Palaniswami) failed to raise his voice for Tamil Nadu's welfare. He is subservient to the Central Government," Stalin said.

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

DMK Outlines Key Welfare Promises

A day earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin held a high-decibel roadshow in Manachanallur in support of party candidate Kathiravan. Addressing a large gathering, Stalin outlined a series of welfare promises aimed at strengthening social support systems and boosting educational access in the state.

He said that if the DMK returns to power, the government would provide Rs 2,000 to women under an enhanced financial assistance scheme, expand housing initiatives, and introduce technology-driven benefits for students. "If the DMK returns to power, Rs 2,000 will be provided to women under an enhanced rights scheme. Under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme, 10 lakh houses will be constructed over the next 5 years. I also promise free laptops for 35 lakh students and the distribution of Rs 8,000 worth of coupons for purchasing household items," Udhayanidhi Stalin said.

He also targeted the Centre, alleging that Tamil Nadu has not received adequate financial support. (ANI)