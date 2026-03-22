Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin voiced confidence in the DMK alliance's victory in the 2026 Assembly polls, asserting that the ruling party has fulfilled its promises. The state is set to vote in a single phase on April 23.

DMK Confident of 2026 Poll Victory: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday exuded confidence in the alliance's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the ruling DMK government has delivered the promises it made.

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Stalin told reporters, "We are very confident about winning the elections. We have delivered the promises that we made. We have been on the ground meeting the public." Earlier today, he attended the ticket allocation interview of his constituency with Chief Minister and father MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

DMK to Finalise Candidates Before Nominations

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said the party will finalise its candidates before the nomination process begins on March 30 for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He added that the party is meeting applicants and will complete seat-sharing talks with its allies in time for the polls.

Elangovan told ANI, "We are meeting this evening. Our leader is meeting all the candidates who have applied for seats. The nomination process starts on the 30th of this month. We still have more than a week's time. Before the 30th, we will settle everything, because we must announce it before that. The process begins on the 30th and continues until the 5th, so we have plenty of time."

Ally Exits DMK-Led Front

In another development in the run-up to the polls, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan announced that his party is exiting the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, asserting political independence and rejecting what he described as a "big brother attitude."

Political Landscape in Tamil Nadu

The polls in Tamil Nadu are a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).