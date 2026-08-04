DMK's TKS Elangovan defended Udhayanidhi Stalin, denying personal remarks against CM Vijay and actor Trisha. Udhayanidhi was detained over the comments made at a Thanjavur rally. TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan condemned the remarks as 'disgusting'.

DMK Denies Allegations

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Tuesday denied allegations that Udhayanidhi Stalin made personal remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha, asserting that the latter only listed out the failures of the government and did not even mention the name of the actress during the public meeting in Thanjavur. Speaking to ANI, Elangovan alleged that the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) does not care about the people of Tamil Nadu, claiming the party was formed with the sole aim of attacking the DMK. "I listened to his entire speech. Nothing was said as people are saying. He only listed out the CM's failures. Nothing was insulting in his speech. He did not even mention the name of the actress (Trisha). He was only attacking the govt. The problem with this govt is that they don't care about the people of Tamil Nadu. They are being used by someone to attack DMK. Their party started only to attack us," said TKS Elangovan.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Detained

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was detained by State police from his Chennai residence, following an FIR against him over his alleged "derogatory" remarks against Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha. The former deputy chief minister of the State was taken away by police from his Neelankarai residence in a bus.

The Controversial Remark

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin had come under criticism over a remark made during a public meeting in Thanjavur on the Cauvery water issue, with the TVK and other party leaders alleging that the comment was an indirect reference to actor Trisha. The DMK, however, denied the allegation, saying no such reference was made.

While addressing the rally in Thanjavur yesterday, Udhayanidhi Stalin was interrupted by sections of the crowd chanting "Trisha, Trisha." Pausing briefly, he allegedly remarked, "Whether the water reaches anywhere else or not, it should reach there," before clarifying that he was referring to the Cauvery.

TVK Slams 'Disgusting' Comment

The comment drew sharp reactions from political leaders. TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan termed the remark "disgusting" and accused the DMK leadership of lowering the standards of political discourse.

"Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan. Your announced protest collapsed even before it could begin. Now, desperate for attention, you have resorted to cheap provocation and engagement farming. This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Continue with this arrogance and indecency, and you will soon be erased from public relevance altogether. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low," Charan said. (ANI)