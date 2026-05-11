Udhayanidhi Stalin congratulated new Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay, whose TVK party ended the DMK/AIADMK's dominance. Stalin vowed the DMK would be a powerful opposition, while Vijay promised a 'new era of real, secular and social justice'.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, congratulated Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C. Joseph Vijay on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. "My warm wishes to the new government of Tamil Nadu and to Mr. @actorvijay, who has taken on the responsibility of Chief Minister," said Stalin.

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DMK Vows to be a 'Powerful Opposition'

In a post on X, DMK leader vowed that the party would raise the voice of the people as the primary opposition in the State Assembly. He also thanked DMK President MK Stalin for making him the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly.

"At this moment, my heartfelt thanks to the DMK President, my life and soul @mkstalin, who has entrusted me with the great responsibility of serving as the Leader of the Opposition in the 17th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly; to the DMK General Secretary and DMK Assembly Members; to the DMK functionaries; to the contemporaries of our leader Kalaignar; and above all, to the people of Tamil Nadu!" he said.

"Following the guidance of our Party President, we will echo the voice of the people as a powerful opposition in the Assembly, in the people's forum, and on social media. We will put forward constructive criticisms.As our leader said, we will function not just as an opposition, but as a good opposition. We will stand as the bridge between the people and the government from now on. For this responsibility entrusted to me by the people with faith in me, I will be 100% truthful. I will work hard!" added Udhayanidhi.

Actor Vijay Takes Oath as New Tamil Nadu CM

Earlier, Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most dramatic political transitions in its modern history as actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, ending the decades-long political dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)and ushering in what he called "a new era of real, secular and social justice.

As thousands of supporters erupted in cheers, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his cabinet colleagues.

In his emotional first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay repeatedly highlighted his humble background and rejected any larger-than-life political image around him. "My dear people, my own family... I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible," he said to deafening applause.

'This Vijay Mama will always be there for you'

Thanking young voters and children who passionately campaigned for him, Vijay made a special mention of his Gen Z supporters, saying, "A special word of thanks to the little friends who call me 'Vijay Mama.' It is because of them that all of this has happened. I will repay my debt of gratitude to you by working for your future. Stay confident -- this Vijay Mama will always be there for you." The line immediately became one of the biggest highlights of the ceremony online.

Calling his victory "a new beginning," the TVK founder declared, "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is the start of a new era of real, secular and social justice." (ANI)