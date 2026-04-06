DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for party candidates Govi Chezhiaan and K K Chellapandian. He expressed confidence in a DMK victory, urged for a '100 per cent victory' in Pudukkottai, and criticised the rival AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday campaigned in support of State Minister and party candidate Govi Chezhiaan in Thiruvadamarudur.

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Udhayanidhi Rallies Support in Viralimalai

Earlier, he also held a campaign in the Viralimalai constituency of Pudukkottai district on Sunday, seeking votes for DMK candidate K K Chellapandian.

Addressing a public gathering, Udhayanidhi thanked people for their support and expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power in the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. He said he had seen strong backing for the party across constituencies during his campaign over the past week.

He said the DMK had won five out of six seats in Pudukkottai district in the previous election and urged voters to ensure a "100 per cent victory" this time by winning Viralimalai as well.

He appealed to people to elect Chellapandian with a large margin under the Rising Sun symbol. Calling Viralimalai an important constituency, he said the party had fielded a strong candidate and added that winning the seat would have symbolic value. He also said that despite contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, he had spent more time campaigning in other constituencies due to their importance.

Stalin Targets Opposition

Targeting opposition candidate C. Vijayabaskar, Udhayanidhi alleged that he was staging "drama" during the campaign and would disappear after the elections.

He also criticised the alliance between the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming it was formed under pressure from central agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

Highlights Development Works

Listing development works in Viralimalai, he said the DMK government had carried out road projects worth ₹25 crore, along with drinking water schemes, sewage treatment facilities, school construction, and healthcare upgrades. He assured that more projects would be taken up if the party returns to power.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)