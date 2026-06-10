As PM Modi becomes India's longest-serving elected PM, surpassing Nehru, he will chair a crucial NDA conclave at Bharat Mandapam. CMs and senior leaders will review flagship schemes and discuss the 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 roadmap.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 12 years and becomes India's longest-serving elected PM, a meeting is set to take place at the Bharat Mandapam at 3 PM on Wednesday. The stage will shift to Bharat Mandapam, where Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and senior leaders from all 22 NDA-ruled states and union territories will gather for a crucial conclave. PM Modi will chair the meeting, joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other key Union ministers. including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Leaders from alliance partners, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, are also likely to participate.

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NDA Conclave Agenda and Attendees

The meeting is timed as the coalition hits its 12-year milestone at the Centre, and the agenda is packed with a review of flagship schemes and infrastructure projects to ensure benefits reach the last mile, a stocktake of the "Viksit Bharat" roadmap for 2047, discussion on the West Asia crisis, a source told ANI.

'Remarkable Transformation' in Foreign Policy

As this comes, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted what it described as a "remarkable transformation" in India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he completed 12 years in office, saying the country's global standing and international influence have significantly expanded during the period.

According to the MEA, India's diplomatic engagement under Modi has been marked by initiatives ranging from climate action through the International Solar Alliance to the international expansion of digital public infrastructure such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), alongside its role as a key voice for developing countries and a first responder during global crises.

Modi Surpasses Nehru's Record as Longest-Serving Elected PM

PM Modi has received tributes and congratulatory messages from Union Ministers, political leaders, global dignitaries and prominent personalities from various fields.

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history. (ANI)