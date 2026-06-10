Telangana CM Revanth Reddy promised to make one crore women 'millionaires', taking personal responsibility for their economic empowerment. He accused the opposition of conspiring to stall his government's efforts for women's progress.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a gathering of women self-help groups as part of 'Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika' after handing over 553 buses to the women members.

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CM's 'Millionaire' Pledge for Women

Chief Minister Reddy affirmed that he was taking responsibility for developing one crore women as 'Millionaires', as women's role is crucial to achieving the economic goals set by the people's government. According to a press release, Reddy said, "Addressing a gathering of the women's self-help groups in the city, the Chief Minister alleged that the opposition was conspiring to stall the government's efforts to achieve the economic empowerment of women." "We are undeterred by the conspiracies and striving to make one crore women as 'crorepatis' (millionaires). I am taking this responsibility for women's economic empowerment. With the blessing of women, we will continue to run this government until 2034," he added.

The Chief Minister noted that our culture is to revere women as Goddess Lakshmi. We regard the earth as Mother Earth, the country as Mother India, and the state as Mother Telangana. The CM remembered that Chakali Ailamma, Arutla Kamaladevi, and Mallu Swarajyam proclaimed our glory to the world.

Reddy Slams BRS, BJP on Women's Representation

Stating that former Prime Minister Nehru deserved the credit for granting women the right to vote and placing power in their hands, CM Reddy said that it was only the Congress party which provided women with opportunities to serve as Presidents and Ministers.

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for not inducting even a single woman in the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's government during the first five years of the rule. "The BJP party had never appointed a woman as the party's national President. The KCR government also failed to disburse the zero-interest loans to women. The People's government sanctioned zero-interest loans soon after assuming office in the state. Women have excelled in roles such as ministers, corporation chairpersons, municipal chairpersons, and mayors during the Congress rule," Reddy said.

The CM said that Sonia Gandhi introduced a bill in Parliament in 2013 seeking to provide reservations for women in legislative bodies. The CM was confident of Women will play a pivotal role in politics by electing 33 per cent in the legislative bodies in the future.

Empowerment Schemes and Opposition Hurdles

The Chief Minister took a dig at the opposition parties for objecting to the free bus travel for women. "The opposition took to the streets demanding the cancellation of the free bus scheme. Despite hurdles, we are continuing the free bus travel facility without backing down. Women are using the free bus service to pursue higher education," Reddy said.

The CM highlighted that, for women's empowerment, the government entrusted the stitching of school uniforms to women's self-help groups, operated petrol bunks and also encouraged the women's group to establish solar power generation plants capable of competing with Adani. 'Indira Mahila Shakti' buildings were being constructed to compete with corporate offices. "106 stalls were set up in Hitech City to market products made by self-help groups. Self-help group products are also being sold on online platforms Amazon and Flipkart. Today is an auspicious day, on which the rain god showered on us soon after the launch of 553 buses," the CM stated.

CM Reddy asserted that priority must be given to all types of crops in agriculture and create awareness among farmers on crop diversification. (ANI)