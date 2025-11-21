Udhayanidhi Stalin called Sanskrit a ead language while criticising Centre for giving Rs 2,400 crore to Sanskrit and only Rs 150 crore for Tamil. His remarks drew criticism from BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan, who said no language should be insulted.

A major political argument broke out in Tamil Nadu on Friday after Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin called Sanskrit 'a dead language'. His remarks, made at a book release event in Chennai, triggered strong criticism from the BJP, which accused him of insulting Indian culture and speaking irresponsibly.

Udhayanidhi says Sanskrit receives more funds than Tamil

Speaking at the launch of the book Dravidam 2.0 - Why? For What?, written by journalist T. Senthilvel, Udhayanidhi Stalin repeated the DMK's long-held complaint that the Union Government was not doing enough for Tamil. He said the Centre had allotted only Rs 150 crore for Tamil Development.

He then compared this figure with the funds given to Sanskrit. He said the Union Government had allotted Rs 2,400 crore for Sanskrit, which he described as 'a dead language'. He argued that the Centre’s approach was unfair and worked against Tamil interests.

The first copy of the book was received by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Criticism of Centre over Tamil heritage and projects

During his speech, Udhayanidhi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising the Chola emperor Raja Raja Chola now, even though the Union Government had earlier rejected Tamil Nadu’s request for a statue of the emperor. He said this showed double standards.

He further accused the BJP government at the Centre of ignoring Tamil Nadu’s development needs. He claimed that metro rail projects were denied to Coimbatore, while “smaller cities like Agra and Kanpur” received such projects.

Remarks on Dravidian model and former AIADMK rule

At the event, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi praised the governance of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, calling it “Kalaignar 2.0-level good governance”. He described the book’s author, T. Senthilvel, as a strong Dravidian voice and an outspoken critic of the RSS. He said Senthilvel’s writing reveals “BJP’s diversion tactics during elections”.

The Minister also criticised the previous AIADMK government. He said that the Jayalalithaa administration had dismantled the Samacheer Kalvi school system, turned the new Secretariat into a hospital, and even rented out the Anna Centenary Library for marriage functions.

He highlighted the success of schemes such as the breakfast programme and the Vidiyal Payanam free travel scheme for women. According to him, these schemes have helped lakhs of school students and women across Tamil Nadu.

BJP reacts sharply to Udhayanidhi's 'dead language' comment

The BJP responded quickly and firmly to Udhayanidhi’s remarks. Senior BJP leader and former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan strongly condemned his statement. Speaking to PTI Videos, she said no leader had the right to call any language 'dead'.

She said Sanskrit was still used every day in prayers, temples, rituals and cultural ceremonies across India. Because of this continued use, calling it a dead language was 'insensitive and wrong'.

She also said that appreciating one’s own language should not mean insulting another. 'Tamil is broad-minded. It has absorbed many words and ideas from other languages, including Sanskrit', she said. She added that Tamil’s openness shows its strength and not weakness.

Tamilisai Soundararajan accused Udhayanidhi of attacking both Sanatana Dharma and Sanskrit. “This is highly condemnable. He has to take back his words,” she said.

The exchange has added a new chapter to the ongoing language and culture debates in Tamil Nadu politics. As both the DMK and BJP continue to defend their positions, the issue is likely to remain in the spotlight in the coming days as the elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies)