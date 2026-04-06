Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns for DMK candidate in Viralimalai, expressing confidence in winning the Assembly elections. He highlights the DMK government's achievements, attacks the AIADMK-BJP alliance, and promises enhanced welfare schemes.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Youth Wing Secretary and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned in Viralimalai Assembly constituency of Pudukkottai district on Sunday, seeking votes for the party's candidate K.K. Chellapandian.

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Addressing a large gathering, Udhayanidhi Stalin thanked the public for the warm reception and expressed confidence that the DMK would return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for April 23. He said that during his statewide campaign over the past week, he has witnessed strong support from people across constituencies.

Aiming for '100 Per Cent Victory' in Pudukkottai

Highlighting the party's past performance, he noted that the DMK had won five out of six constituencies in Pudukkottai district in the previous election and urged voters to ensure a "100 per cent victory" this time by winning Viralimalai as well. He appealed to voters to elect Chellapandian with a significant margin under the Rising Sun symbol.

Calling Viralimalai a crucial constituency, Udhayanidhi said the party leadership had fielded a strong candidate and stressed that its victory would be symbolically important. He also mentioned that, despite being a candidate himself from Chepauk-Triplicane, he had spent more time campaigning for other constituencies due to their importance.

Attacks on Opposition

Aiming at opposition candidate C. Vijayabaskar, he alleged that the latter was staging "drama" during the campaign and would disappear after the elections. He also criticised the AIADMK-BJP alliance, accusing it of being formed under pressure from central agencies like the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

DMK's Development Works and Welfare Schemes

Udhayanidhi Stalin listed several development works carried out in the Viralimalai constituency under the DMK government, including road infrastructure projects worth ₹25 crore, drinking water schemes, sewage treatment facilities, school buildings, and healthcare infrastructure upgrades. He assured that more projects would be implemented if the party returned to power.

He also outlined key welfare schemes of the DMK government, including free bus travel for women, the Chief Minister's breakfast scheme for school children, financial assistance for students, and distribution of laptops to college students. He said the Kalaignar Women's Entitlement Scheme has benefited over 31 lakh women with monthly assistance.

Promises Under 'Dravidian Model 2.0'

Looking ahead, he promised that under a "Dravidian Model 2.0" government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the monthly assistance for women would be increased to ₹2,000, educational incentives would be enhanced, and pensions for senior citizens would be doubled. He also announced plans to distribute 35 lakh laptops over the next five years and provide housing for the homeless.

Criticism of Union Govt and AIADMK

Criticising the Union government led by Narendra Modi, Udhayanidhi alleged that Tamil Nadu had not received adequate funds or new schemes in the Union Budget. He also opposed the three-language policy, accusing the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi. He further attacked AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, calling him a "puppet" of the BJP and urged voters to defeat the alliance decisively.

Call for Grassroots Campaigning

Udhayanidhi Stalin appealed to party workers and supporters to intensify grassroots campaigning over the next 18 days, meet every voter, and ensure a decisive victory for the DMK candidate in Viralimalai. He ended by thanking the public for their support and urged them to vote for the Rising Sun symbol.