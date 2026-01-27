J&K LG Manoj Sinha mourned the loss of four lives, including a CRPF jawan, in a tragic road accident in Udhampur. The collision occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. An investigation is ongoing. Separately, leaders paid tribute to a soldier.

LG Expresses Condolences Over Udhampur Accident

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident that took place in the Udhampur district during the day.

The Lieutenant Governor shared a message to support the affected families and the injured.

In the condolence message, the Lieutenant Governor said, "I am deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident in Udhampur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured."

Four Killed, Including CRPF Jawan

Earlier today, four people, including a CRPF personnel, were killed in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur.

According to Kartar Singh, Second-in-Command of the CRPF 137 battalion, the accident occurred near milestone 68 towards Srinagar when a bus collided with a pickup truck. Singh said that four people lost their lives in the collision, including a CRPF jawan from the 52 Battalion. "The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Police personnel are present at the spot," he said.

The bodies have been recovered from the site and sent to a nearby hospital for further procedures. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Leaders Visit Family of Soldier Killed in Separate Doda Accident

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arun Govil, along with BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan, visited the residence of Indian Army soldier Rinkil Balyan, who died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Arun Govil says, "They did not even ask for anything. This is a family where everyone is in the military or paramilitary forces. He gave martyrdom in an operation. It is really a proud thing that every man in the family is in the Army. Some are in the BSF (Border Security Force), some are in the forces. So, it is really a proud thing. We are all proud of them. We stand with them in their time of sorrow, and pay tribute to him."

Army Vehicle Slipped Off Road in Bad Weather

Army personnel Rinkil Balyan lost his life in a road accident in Doda alongside nine other soldiers.

According to the White Knight Corps, the army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather. Soon after the incident, the Army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue effort despite the bad weather or difficult terrain. (ANI)