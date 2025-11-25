Panic grips Udhampur's Panchari belt in J&K due to a surge in human-bear conflict. Following multiple attacks, the Wildlife Department has deployed a specialist team to track the bear, believed to be aggressive due to newborn cubs.

Amid growing panic in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Panchari belt, the Wildlife Department has launched a coordinated response to tackle the surge in human-bear conflict following multiple attacks reported in the past week. Residents, living in fear, are demanding urgent intervention as sightings and confrontations intensify.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Conflict Spreads Through Panchari Belt

Speaking to ANI, Range Officer Mahesh Abrol confirmed that the threat has rapidly expanded. "Bear's terror has spread throughout the Panchari area... Three cases have been filed: one in Mir, one in Panchari, and one in Landhar," he said.

Officials believe the rise in encounters is linked to seasonal changes and the presence of newborn cubs. With winter setting in, villagers frequently venture into forested areas to collect firewood and fodder, a routine now turning dangerous. "The attacks were because the locals are usually out of their homes or in the forest during these winter times and because of the newborn cubs, bears feel that they are in the forest to attack them," Abrol explained.

Wildlife Department Mobilises Response

In response, the Wildlife Department has deployed a six-member specialist team equipped with tranquiliser guns to conduct extensive reconnaissance in the dense forest areas. "We six people are going in the forest with our tranquiliser guns. We will do the recce and inspection. If we find the bear, we will try to catch him and send it to Jammu. But those are dense forests, and it is not an easy task," the range officer said, acknowledging the challenges.

Precautionary Measures and Public Advisory

The department has also begun precautionary field exercises, including controlled noise deterrents. "Our employees conduct recce like lighting up crackers to make wild animals flee," he added.

Urging cooperation from residents, Abrol requested restraint and caution. "I appeal to people not to leave their homes in the evenings and mornings. Don't go out alone. Go out in groups of two or four."

Villagers Demand Elimination, Officials Cite Procedure

Local villagers have demanded the animal be declared a "man-eater" and eliminated. Responding to this, Abrol clarified that due process is mandatory. "Panchari people have appealed to us to declare this menace as a 'man-eater' and get rid of this animal. But we have told them that we can't do that. Local administration can write to the DC (Deputy Commissioner) mam, and she will write to our chief, then we can do the following proceedings."

For now, the district waits anxiously as the operation continues. (ANI)