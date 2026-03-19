Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar hinted at a cabinet reshuffle, acknowledging leadership aspirations within the party amid a power-sharing tussle. He also discussed state issues in Delhi and attended a meeting on the Assam assembly elections.

Cabinet Reshuffle and Leadership Tussle

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday hinted at a cabinet reshuffle in the state and said that there was "nothing wrong" with Congress leaders wanting ministerial or Chief Ministerial positions.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "When our Chief Minister has said that there is going to be a reshuffle, naturally, everyone would like to become a minister or CM. They may try. There is nothing wrong with it."

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The cabinet reshuffle comes amid the Congress government grappling with internal friction, particularly with supporters of Shivakumar demanding that he be appointed as the Chief Minister for the remaining little over 2 years of the government, citing the 2023 "power-sharing agreement". This leadership tussle has prompted repeated meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to prevent escalation, and both leaders have time and again said that the party high command will make a decision on the issue.

Delhi Visit to Address State Issues

When asked about his Delhi visit, DK Shivakumar said that he met several MPs and kept forward Karnataka's issues, which the state government want to raise in the Parliament. He added that he will also meet the Centre to discuss the Mahadayi River dispute between Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra. He was on a visit to the national capital on Wednesday.

"I met the MPs in Delhi and told them about the issues to be raised in the Parliament. One day, we will go and meet the Central government on different issues, including the Mahadayi River," he said.

Focus on Assam Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar also attended the Congress meeting to strategise for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections.

"Participated in the Assam election strategy meeting in New Delhi led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with senior observers, screening committee members, and the General Secretary, AICC (Incharge Assam). With unity and renewed resolve, we will move forward to deliver the change the people of Assam rightfully expect," Shivakumar said on X.

The polling for Assam Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday. (ANI)