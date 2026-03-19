Shimla Police arrested four Special Task Force personnel for their involvement in an LSD smuggling network. The cops allegedly intercepted a large drug consignment in Kullu but kept the contraband instead of registering a case.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Shimla Police have arrested four police personnel posted in the Special Task Force (STF), Central Range, for their alleged involvement in an LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamidek) smuggling network, officials said on Thursday. The arrests come as part of the Himachal Pradesh Police's ongoing "zero tolerance" policy against narcotics, aimed at dismantling organized drug trafficking networks in the state.

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Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek said, "Shimla Police is continuing strict action under zero tolerance against drug traffickers. Networks involved in narcotic smuggling are being dismantled."

Initial Arrests Lead to Deeper Probe

The case pertains to FIR of March 10, 2026, registered under Sections 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station New Shimla. According to police, acting on specific intelligence, the Special Cell Shimla team intercepted two accused--Sandeep Sharma, a resident of Moga, Punjab, and Priya Sharma, a resident of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh near BCS on March 10. A total of 562 strips (11.5 grams, stamp-sized) of LSD were recovered from their possession.

During investigation, Sandeep Sharma revealed that he had procured the LSD from Neville Harrison, a resident of Calicut, Kerala, who was subsequently arrested from Gurugram on March 13. "During backward linkage investigation, the supplier of LSD was identified as Neville Harrison from Calicut, Kerala, who was arrested by a police team from Gurugram on March 13, 2026," Abhishek said.

Shocking Nexus: STF Personnel Implicated

Further probe uncovered a shocking nexus involving four STF personnel Head Constables Rajesh, Sameer, Nitesh, and Constable Ashok Kumar posted in Kullu district. Investigators found that on March 8, 2026, the accused supplier Neville Harrison had brought 1,450 LSD strips and 30 grams of MDMA to Bhuntar in Kullu. The STF personnel allegedly intercepted him near a hotel but did not register any case and instead retained the seized contraband.

"Despite intercepting the trafficking consignment, the involved police personnel allegedly did not register any case and instead facilitated the drug trade, which amounts to grave misconduct, criminal conspiracy, and moral turpitude," Abhishek stated.

Evidence Mounts Against Accused Cops

According to the investigation, a portion of the seized LSD--616 strips was later handed over to Sandeep Sharma, while the remaining quantity was kept by the accused policemen. Technical analysis, including CCTV footage, call detail records (CDR), and IPDR data, confirmed that all accused including the four policemen were present at the same location in Kullu on March 8.

Police records also revealed that no official report or mission entry was made by the STF team for that day. "Digital, physical and technical evidence including CCTV footage, CDR and IPDR analysis have established the involvement of the accused police personnel in the case," Abhishek said.

Suspension and Arrests

Following a detailed inquiry, the four policemen were suspended by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) on March 16. Based on evidence of their involvement, they were arrested by Shimla Police on Thursday. They will be produced before a competent court on Friday.

Police said further investigation is underway and more arrests cannot be ruled out. Reiterating the government's stance, Abhishek added, "This action is part of the Chief minister's zero tolerance policy against drug trafficking. Himachal Pradesh Police will continue such strict action to ensure a drug-free future for the youth."

The police have also appealed to citizens, especially youth, to share any information related to narcotics through the 112 helpline or the nearest police station, assuring confidentiality of informants. (ANI)