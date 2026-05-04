Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan expressed gratitude to the people of Keralam as the UDF heads for a sweeping victory in the assembly elections. He credited Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's campaigns and stated he fulfilled his promise to return to power.

As the United Democratic Front (UDF) prepares to sweep Keralam, senior Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday expressed his gratitude to the people in the state and said that he has delivered on his promise to bring UDF back in power. Satheesan acknowledged the efforts of top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned vigorously across the state. "Thanks to the people who gave a resounding victory to Team UDF. Gratitude to Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others who carried out a strong campaign across Keralam. When I assumed office as the Leader of the Opposition, I had promised to bring the UDF back with a brilliant victory in Keralam. I have been able to keep that promise," Satheesan said while addressing a press conference here.

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UDF to Cross 100-Seat Mark, Says K Suresh

Meanwhile, Congress MP K Suresh said that his party was likely to cross the 100-seat mark in the ongoing counting for the 2026 Keralam Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, he noted that counting is still underway and the final figures are yet to be confirmed. The counting isn't complete yet. So, we're crossing 100. Now, the final round of counting is underway, he said.

"The counting isn't complete yet. So, we're crossing 100. Now, the final round of counting is underway. Our elected MLAs will come to Thiruvananthuram and hold a Legislature Party meeting and talk to our coalition parties. After that, a UDF meeting will be called. Everything will be decided by the Congress high command", Suresh said. The Congress leader further stated that the newly elected MLAs will soon gather in Thiruvananthapuram to hold a Legislature Party meeting and discuss the next course of action.

Verdict a Rejection of LDF's 10-Year Rule

The Congress-led UDF in Keralam has crossed the majority mark in the 140-member Assembly, with election trends showing it comfortably ahead of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The verdict is being seen as a decisive rejection of the LDF's 10-year tenure, marked by anti-incumbency.

Counting is underway across key states, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, with tight security arrangements in place as results continue to unfold. (ANI)