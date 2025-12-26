Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for allying with 'anti-national' groups for votes, warning that the public will respond strongly to his new political alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his party have shown their true character by allying with groups involved in anti-national and harmful activities just to gain votes, warning that the public will respond strongly.

Speaking to the reporters, Devendra Fadnavis said, "The true face and character of Uddhav Thackeray and his army 'UBT' has been revealed by those who handed over the state to them in their greed for power. If they ally (in coalition) with people who engage in anti-national, anti-religion, anti-humanity activities just for the policy of appeasing votes, then the public will give them a befitting response."

Thackeray Brothers Reunite for BMC Polls

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray announced their alliance ahead of the upcoming BMC polls.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

The political reunion of the Thackeray brothers, who had been estranged for years, has evoked strong reactions in the political sphere. Even as the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra dismisses the political relevance of the alliance between UBT Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), the Thackeray loyalists are describing the moment as "historic," hoping that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray joining hands would bring the ideology of "son of the soil" to the forefront again.

Call for 'Marathi Unity'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called for Marathi unity after his party allied with MNS.

In a post on X, Raj Thackeray said that the two parties coming together was not merely about seat sharing, but about "burying the forces that are today attempting to erase the existence of the Marathi people in Mumbai and its surroundings, and tomorrow in other parts of the state".

The MNS chief also assured that the mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi person. "The Mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours," Raj Thackeray said while addressing a presser along with his cousin Uddhav.