Uddhav Thackeray slammed the ruling government at a rally in Dharashiv, accusing them of corruption in the Ram Mandir case and orchestrating the split in Shiv Sena to 'finish Maharashtra'. This comes after six of his party's MPs defected.

Thackeray Attacks Govt Over Corruption, Sena Split

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday addressed a large public gathering in Dharashiv as part of his ongoing multi-district outreach campaign across Maharashtra, aimed at galvanising the party cadre after six of its Lok Sabha MPs deserted him. Thackeray used the platform to launch sharp political attacks on the ruling establishment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Referring to the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, Thackeray said, "These people committed theft at the Ram temple. Looting is now happening at the Ram temple." He further intensified his criticism over 'Operation Tiger' in Maharashtra, questioning the political developments and targeting those responsible for the split in Shiv Sena. He said, "Why are they breaking the Shiv Sena? They want to finish Maharashtra, finish Shiv Sena, and finish Maharashtra Dharma."

He also raised concerns over industrial development in the state, alleging a shift in investment away from Maharashtra. "In the last ten years, has even one company come to Maharashtra? Everything goes to Gujarat, Gujarat," Thackeray said. Drawing a comparison with the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, he added, "Balasaheb's Shiv Sena cannot be measured by the number of MLAs and MPs."

Major Setback as Six MPs Defect

The rally is being seen as part of the Shiv Sena (UBT) leadership's efforts to consolidate its organisational base and counter the political impact of recent defections.

His remarks come at a time when six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs -- Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar -- formally joined the Eknath Shinde faction on Monday. The development reduced Uddhav Thackeray's strength in the Lok Sabha to three MPs and marked another major setback for the Shiv Sena (UBT) following the split in the party in 2022. (ANI)