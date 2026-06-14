Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party MPs at Matoshree in Mumbai. The meeting was held amid speculation that some MPs could join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, drawing parallels to the party's 2022 split.

Thackeray Chairs Meeting with Party MPs

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday held a meeting with party MPs at Matoshree in Mumbai. While some MPs were present, a few others joined the meeting virtually. Those present included party MP Anil Desai, Sanjay Raut and Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje. Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nagesh Patil Aashtekar (Hingoli) joined the meeting online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Political Backdrop of Turmoil and Splits

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the changing political situation following turmoil in the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a defeat in the assembly polls. Trinamool Congress has seen an internal rift with a large section of its MLAs disagreeing with party chief Mamata Banerjee's decision on the Leader of Opposition. They have been recognised as "opposition" in the assembly. The party's parliamentary group is also on the verge of split with a section demanding separate seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena (UBT) has also seen a split in 2022 with a large section of its MLAs joining hands with BJP-led NDA. There has been speculation that some MPs could join the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde. NDA returned to power in the Maharashtra polls in 2024.

Anti-Defection Law in Focus

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday expressed his concern at the dissensions, rifts and splits of MLAs and MPs. "Pick up and read the Shiv Sena judgment of 2022. There is no concept of a 2/3rds simplicitor in the legislator party which will prevent the application of the 'dal badal' anti-defection law. They will be subject to disqualification. However, in this country, process is the punishment," he said.

The 2022 judgement pertained to a split brought in by Eknath Shinde in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Shinde had said that then Chief Minister Thackeray had lost the confidence of the State assembly. Following a letter by Devendra Fadnavis to the Maharashtra Governor claiming that Thackeray had lost the house's confidence, the latter was asked to prove that he has majority support in the House.