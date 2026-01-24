A massive fire erupted at a gaming zone in Udaipur on Friday, causing extensive damage to the property. While no casualties were reported, police confirmed significant material loss. Firefighting operations are currently underway to control the blaze.

A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone under the Sukher police station in Udaipur city on Friday afternoon, causing severe damage to the premises, though no loss of life was reported from the site.

Police Confirm No Casualties

Providing details on the incident, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sukher Police Station, Ravindra Charan, said, "We received information regarding the fire incident around 4 pm. No casualty has been reported, but there has been a lot of damage to the property."

Firefighting Efforts Underway

Firefighting teams and additional vehicles from nearby areas are struggling to douse the blaze.

Further details are awaited.