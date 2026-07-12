Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury called for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be a central legislation, not a state-wise one. He emphasized protecting every community's rights and culture, stating the code should not marginalize anyone.

Calling for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to be implemented at the central level, if at all, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday highlighted the need to protect the rights of every community. The Congress leader said that the code deals with civil matters such as marriages, and such a law should be passed while considering the diverse fabric of India. Adressing reporters, Chawdhury emphasised that there should be a central-level implementation of the Uniform UCC Bill and no community should feel marginalised.

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Chowdhury Calls for Central Legislation

"If UCC is to be implemented in the country, it should be from the central level; it should be a national legislation, a central legislation. In each BJP-ruled state, attempts are being made to pass laws or take steps to implement the UCC. Our country is a land of unity in diversity. In this, every section and every community of our country has a different type of culture and different types of lifestyles. Everything should be done keeping all these things in mind. No one should feel marginalised; no one should feel bad. Because what is this UCC? It's not a criminal law; it's a civil matter. It's about marriage and such issues," Chowdhury told reporters here.

Choudhary had earlier questioned the centre over the implementation of the UCC, saying that the passing of such laws individually in different states could lead to possible violation of rights for certain communities. Currently, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Assam are the three states that have passed the UCC, all states led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Code typically provides for a framework for recognising marriages, succession and property rights, and live-in relationships. In all states, the groups belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) are exempt from the UCC rules.

"This is a very old issue that laws are being made in BJP-ruled states to implement UCC. The implementation of UCC will create a possibility of violation of the rights of minorities in India... I want to advise the government of the country that if UCC is to be brought, why is the government not making it at the central level? Why is it being made in different states. This law should be passed keeping in mind the people of every section of the country," he said.

Highlighting the nation's diversity, he added, "I also want that in our country there are many other minorities, many people, who have different languages, different cultures. UCC should be passed, keeping all things in mind."

West Bengal Forms Committee on UCC

His remarks come after the West Bengal government constituted a nine-member expert committee headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine and finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code. The state government plans to introduce the proposed legislation during the upcoming August Assembly session. According to the state government, the proposed legislation will exempt indigenous communities.

The committee comprises former judges, legal experts, bureaucrats and representatives from the social sector, who will examine various aspects of the proposed law before submitting their recommendations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced that the draft UCC would be introduced in the Assembly during the August session after completion of the necessary procedural steps. He had said the committee would begin its work and submit its recommendations to the government. (ANI)