Punjab BJP's Fatehjung Singh Bajwa criticizes Congress, stating it's 'no longer in the race' for state polls and will struggle to retain 18 seats due to internal divisions. Congress leaders have offered responses to the alleged factionalism.

Punjab BJP leader Fatehjung Singh Bajwa has taken a dig at the Congress over reports of differences in the party, saying "given the current situation in Punjab, the Congress is no longer even in the race" in the next year's assembly polls. He said it will be "an achievement for Congress if it retains the 18 seats".

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"I have been in the Congress. The Congress is a party that faces no threat from external enemies. Its own members tear each other apart. Given the current situation in Punjab, I believe the Congress is no longer even in the race...I feel it would be a significant achievement if they could simply retain the 18 seats they previously held," Bajwa told ANI.

"It is not the opposition saying this; it is Congress leaders themselves who claim that Raja Warring has compromised with Bhagwant Mann," he added.

Congress Responds to Infighting Claims

AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, Bhupesh Baghel, has stated that there is "no resentment" in the party. Meanwhile, party leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said that while unity is pivotal for polls, there should be no "compromised leaders" within their ranks.

There have been reports of differences in the party unit after the party decided to stick with Amarinder Singh Raja Warring as the state unit chief. Supporters of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi have been keen that he should be given the post.

"In these six days, I held meetings with many committees and held meetings regarding election preparations. I also visited the residences of various senior leaders and met them. The 2027 elections are drawing closer. I have taken all the leaders' experiences and suggestions regarding its preparation... There is no factionalism. All the workers and leaders want to have some responsibility in the 2027 elections," Bhagel told ANI in Raipur. (ANI)