Union Minister Jitendra Singh chaired a high-level review of Science Ministries, calling for seamless coordination. He stressed on partnership for the 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' coastal cleanliness campaign scheduled for September 2026.

Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting of Secretaries and senior officials of the Science Ministries and central departments and called for seamless coordination among scientific institutions to accelerate delivery of national priorities.

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With preparations underway for the forthcoming 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' nationwide coastal cleanliness campaign from September 10 to 19 2026, the Minister stressed that scientific institutions must work in close partnership to combine technological innovation, public participation and inter-departmental collaboration for maximum national impact.

Reviewing the Action Taken Reports on decisions taken during the previous coordination meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that scientific departments must function as an integrated ecosystem rather than as isolated institutions. He said regular interaction among Ministries, knowledge sharing, joint initiatives and coordinated implementation would help accelerate innovation, improve governance and ensure that scientific achievements directly benefit citizens.

Focus on 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' Campaign

A major focus of the meeting was the forthcoming 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' campaign, scheduled to be organised across the country's coastline from 10 to 19 September 2026. The Minister discussed the outreach strategy and preparations for the nationwide initiative, which seeks to combine environmental conservation with public awareness and community participation. The campaign is expected to bring together scientific institutions, government agencies, volunteers, educational institutions and local communities in one of the country's largest coastal cleanliness drives, a release said.

Strengthening Science Communication

The meeting also reviewed the communication strategy of various Science Ministries to ensure that the achievements of the past twelve years, particularly during the last two years of the present Government, reach a wider audience. Departments shared plans to strengthen digital outreach through videos, documentaries, thematic campaigns, infographics, success stories and public engagement initiatives showcasing India's growing scientific capabilities.

DST's Outreach Plan

The Department of Science and Technology presented its outreach plan covering flagship initiatives such as the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), National Quantum Mission, National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, Research Development and Innovation Scheme and other major national programmes. A phased dissemination strategy has been prepared to sustain public engagement and create greater awareness about India's scientific achievements.

CSIR's Documentation and Dissemination

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research informed that CSIR is preparing a comprehensive publication documenting its major achievements over the past twelve years for release during CSIR Foundation Day later this year. Regular dissemination of success stories through digital platforms and the ongoing "Innovation in Action" lecture series are expected to further strengthen interaction among scientific institutions while promoting India's research ecosystem before a wider audience.

DBT's Thematic Publications and Outreach

The Department of Biotechnology shared that it has launched a series of thematic publications showcasing its contributions in public health, bioeconomy, genomics, agricultural biotechnology, research infrastructure, biotechnology start-ups and sustainable development. The Department is also conducting the nationwide #DBT Quest public engagement campaign to promote scientific awareness through interactive knowledge-based activities while expanding outreach through coordinated social media initiatives.

Inter-Ministerial Collaboration Efforts

The meeting reviewed ongoing efforts to deepen inter-ministerial collaboration among Science Departments. Progress on collaborative programmes involving CSIR, ISRO, DST, DBT, BARC and other scientific organisations was discussed, including technology development partnerships, biomedical research initiatives, innovation platforms and coordinated programmes for the North Eastern Region. Departments also shared updates on mechanisms for regular interaction among scientists, researchers and academic institutions to strengthen knowledge exchange across sectors.

Progress on Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF)

Progress under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) also came up for review. Discussions covered wider adoption of the SARAL_AI platform, increasing participation of researchers across institutions and expanding public access to information on research projects through digital platforms. Scientific departments shared the steps being taken to promote greater awareness and participation in ANRF-supported initiatives.

Preparations for National Scientific Events

Preparations for upcoming national scientific events, including ESTIC-2026, the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2026, National Space Day 2026 and other major programmes were also reviewed. Departments briefed the Minister on institutional readiness, outreach plans and collaborative activities being undertaken to ensure broad participation from researchers, industry, start-ups, students and the public.

Minister's Vision for a Coordinated Scientific Ecosystem

Jitendra Singh said India's scientific ecosystem has entered a new phase in which research excellence, technological innovation, institutional coordination and public engagement must move together. He said the growing collaboration among scientific departments reflects the Government's commitment to making science more accessible, more impactful and more closely aligned with the country's developmental priorities.

The Minister also reviewed measures relating to administrative performance, institutional coordination and capacity building for science administrators, while encouraging departments to continue sharing best practices and strengthening collaborative governance across the scientific establishment.

Administrative Review and Key Attendees

The meeting, held at the CSIR-Science Centre, New Delhi, was attended by Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood; Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare; Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale; Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Dr. N. Kalaiselvi; along with senior officials from the concerned scientific departments and organisations. (ANI)